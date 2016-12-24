Pirates claim reliever Ogando off waivers from Marlins
AP
PITTSBURGH (AP) The Pittsburgh Pirates claimed reliever Nefi Ogando off waivers from the Miami Marlins on Friday to give their bullpen another right-handed arm heading into spring training.
The 27-year-old Ogando posted a 2.30 ERA in 14 appearances for the Marlins this year. Ogando previously made four appearances as a September call-up for Philadelphia in 2015. The signing comes two days after Pittsburgh brought in former Arizona reliever Daniel Hudson to serve as the set-up man for closer Tony Watson.
To make room for Ogando on the 40-man roster, the Pirates designated infielder Jason Rogers for assignment. Rogers struggled to find a role with the Pirates this year, hitting .080 in 23 games.