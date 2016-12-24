Pirates Claim Nefi Ogando Off Waivers

On Friday, the Pittsburgh Pirates claimed right-handed relief pitcher Nefi Ogando off waivers form the Miami Marlins. Adding to the Pirate bullpen logjam.

The Pittsburgh Pirates made an overlooked roster move on Friday. The Pirates claimed right-handed relief pitcher Nefi Ogando off waivers from the Miami Marlins. The 27-year old Ogando has pitched in the Major Leagues in each of the past two seasons.

Ogando pitched for the Phillies in 2015 and the Marlins last season. During these two seasons he has compiled 19 2/3 Major League innings. To make room for Nefi Ogando on the 40-man roster infielder Jason Rogers was designated for assignment.

The hard throwing Ogando averaged 4.60 K/9, 4.60 BB/9, and he posted a 1.15 WHIP in 15 2/3 innings pitched last season. This led to him owning a 2.30 ERA, 3.66 FIP, and a 4.40 xFIP. He has yet to allow a home run in his Major League career.

Nefi Ogando’s Major League career is a very small sample size. After all, he has pitched just 19 2/3 career Major League innings. However, he has had strong results in this small sample size.

As I said above, he has never allowed a home run in his Major League career. He owns a 3.66 ERA, 3.65 FIP, 4.70 xFIP, and a 1.37 WHIP in his Major League career. He also owns a very strong 57.6 percent ground ball rate.

Nefi Ogando throws a fastball, slider, and a change up. His fastball is a power fastball and his best pitch. In general, his fastball sits between 94 and 97 miles per hour.

Last season opposing batters hit just .115 with a wRC+ of 47 against his fastball. His slider was also very effective holding opposing hitters to a .176 batting average a wRC+ of 14. His change up was also a good pitch limiting opposing batters to a wRC+ of 95.

Personally, I believe that Nefi Ogando is a very intriguing bullpen arm. He throws a power fastball and has a plus slider to compliment it. He also throws a good change up. If Ray Searage can get Ogando to put it all together, the Bucs could have a very good reliever on their hands.

