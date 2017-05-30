Phils’ Velasquez leaves game at Miami with apparent injury
MIAMI (AP) Philadelphia Phillies right-hander Vince Velasquez has left his team’s game at Miami in the second inning because of an apparent injury.
Velasquez grabbed his right hip Tuesday night after throwing a pitch to J.T. Realmuto, and the Phillies’ trainer and manager hustled to the mound. Following a brief conversation, Velasquez departed trailing 1-0.
The start was his 10th this season. He entered the game 2-4 with a 5.55 ERA.
