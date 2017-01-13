Phillies: Who Will Be Their Version of Joel Embiid Once Contenders?

Why can’t the Phillies have nice things?

Phillies fans are preoccupied from dreaming of spring training with Joel Embiid drawing fans across the street night in and night out. Embiid and the Philadelphia fans have endured an arduous rebuild, better known as “The Process.”

After years of being a laughing-stock, the 76ers finally see the form of a 7’2 big man from Cameroon standing in the light at the end of the tunnel. The 76ers have their superstar, their energizer, their personality, and their identity.

No one can ever match the combination of passion, energy, and skill possessed by Embiid. He’s everything you want in a player no matter what the sport.

While Embiid and the 76ers have trusted the process and are starting to see results, across the street the Phillies watch in disbelief. Why can’t they have a superstar who brings boundless energy and athleticism?

Jimmy Rollins was Joel Embiid long before the big man ever picked up a basketball. Rollins was the leader, MVP, energizer, and face of the Phillies for 15 years. Since having to move Rollins, there is no one in Philadelphia baseball who can carry the torch lit by Rollins, Dutch, Kruk, and so many more.

Perhaps the Phillies version of Embiid is not even in the organization yet. He could be in high school, college, or in another organization’s farm system. Could Odubel Herrera turn into the player Philadelphia fans will pay to see 81 times a year at home? Freddy Galvis brings the energy, but his career in Philly sits on a ticking time-bomb with J.P. Crawford in the wings.

The Phillies simply don’t have that guy, and Embiid is showing how valuable one person can be to not just an organization, but to a city and its’ fan base.

We just have to keep trusting the process.

(Side note: the Phillies better host Embiid for batting practice this season)

This article originally appeared on