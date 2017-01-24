Phillies Trade Severino Gonzalez to Miami for PTBNL

Gonzalez was designated for assignment by the Phillies last week

A minor trade came across the Phillies news wire Tuesday afternoon, as the club announced they traded pitcher Severino Gonzalez to the Miami Marlins.

Gonzalez was designated for assignment last week after the club signed veteran outfielder Michael Saunders.

In return for Gonzalez, Philadelphia will receive either cash or a player to be named later. Fans should not expect any major prospects in return for Gonzalez, and will most likely see a young pitcher or infielder be moved out of the Miami farm system.

Gonzalez made his major league debut in 2015, starting seven games and winning three. His astronomical ERA of 7.92 over 30.2 innings led to him starting the following year in Lehigh Valley, where he was moved to the bullpen.

The Panama-native returned to the big leagues in 2016 to make 27 appearances out of the bullpen.

Over 66 total innings with the Phillies Gonzalez struck out 62 batters while walking 14. His 49 earned runs and nine home runs allowed were a major factor in his downfall with the club.

Philadelphia originally acquired the young righty in 2011 as an amateur free agent at the age of 18. By 2013 he had already worked his way up to Double-A Reading as a starting pitcher, where he struck out 115 batters the following season.

Had Philadelphia been unable to trade Gonzalez, he would have either been released or sent to Lehigh Valley as a non-40 man roster player.

