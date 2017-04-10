Phillies to induct Rose into club’s Wall of Fame

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Pete Rose will be inducted into the Philadelphia Phillies Wall of Fame in an on-field ceremony on Aug. 12 prior to the club’s game against the New York Mets.

Rose, the all-time hits leader who was banned from baseball in 1989, made four All-Star appearances and helped the Phillies to one of their two world championships during his five seasons in Philadelphia from 1979-83.

The 39th inductee into the club’s Wall of Fame, Rose was selected through fan voting.

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League

Play Now!