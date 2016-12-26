Phillies: RHP Kevin Gowdy could be the team’s next ace

With the 42nd overall pick in the 2016 Major League Baseball Amateur draft, the Philadelphia Phillies selected a tall lanky right-hander from Santa Barbara, California named Kevin Gowdy.

While most of the attention was directed to the Phillies’ previous pick, number-one overall selection Mickey Moniak, Kevin Gowdy has the ability to be elite as well.

High School Success

Gowdy’s high school career was nothing short of spectacular. Prior to his senior season, he was recognized as a First-Team Preseason All-American by Rawlings-Perfect Game. Other pitchers on this prestigious list include the fourth-overall selection Riley Pint, as well as #12 overall selection Jason Groome.

In his senior season, Gowdy was lights out. He was able to compile a 5-3 record and carried a stellar 1.10 ERA. He demonstrated a powerful arsenal of secondary pitches including a changeup and a curveball that led him to striking out 104 batters in just over 60 innings of work.

Professional Debut

Gowdy’s first real taste of professional baseball came this summer when he was assigned to the Gulf Coast League Phillies on July 6th, 2016. In four starts, Gowdy turned in up-and-down performances. He went 0-1 with a 4.00 ERA, but did strikeout nine batters in nine innings.

Scouting Report

The most encouraging news about Kevin Gowdy comes from ESPN MLB Draft Insider Keith Law. He stated:

“I don’t think he has a staff ace’s ceiling, but I like his chances to develop into something just a little below that, especially given the projection remaining and the easy delivery.”

The easy delivery that Keith Law speaks of allows Gowdy’s current fastball, which sits at 90-93 MPH, to develop into the 94-96MPH range. Gowdy also has a fantastic feel for his changeup, something most high school pitchers struggle with.

Just that vote of confidence from one of baseball’s experts should leave fans with some a great amount of the hope for the future. Suddenly, Matt Klentak has generated group of prospects headlined by Gowdy and Moniak.

