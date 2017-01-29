Phillies Prospect Mickey Moniak Answers Twitter Questions

Phillies prospect Mickey Moniak answered fan questions on twitter as MLB.com released their Top 100 prospect list Saturday night.

When the Phillies selected Mickey Moniak with the No. 1 pick in the 2016 draft, he instantly became one of the best prospects in the system and all of baseball. MLB.com ranked Moniak as the No. 19 prospect in all of baseball Saturday night.

Moniak took to Twitter as MLB Network broadcast the release of the rankings. Phils fans fired off questions to the team’s second-best prospect, and he answered many of them.

A couple fans asked Moniak about his hometown Chargers moving from San Diego to Los Angeles. He expressed his anger with the move and then stated he is also an Eagles fan now.

Speaking of Eagles fans, Angels outfielder Mike Trout obviously came up in the Q&A. Two fans asked if Trout will be a Phillie in the future. Moniak simply replied, “I hope so.” He also said that Trout is the current MLB player he looks up to the most.

Moniak also took the Q&A as an opportunity to appease some Phils fans. He said that the best part of being a Phillie is the team’s fans. Moniak also stated that his favorite all-time Phillie is Chase Utley, which is sure to earn him some brownie points as well.

Moniak also offered some insight into the day he was drafted. One fan asked him what was going through his mind when he found out that the Phils drafted him. Moniak responded, “My family. They were also in my ear yelling behind me.” He also stated that it was the “best feeling in the world” to be drafted by the Phillies.

The 18-year old also answered questions about his life after being drafted. Moniak said the biggest shock moving from California to Florida was the humidity. He also stated that the best moment from his stint in the Gulf Coast League was clinching a spot in the playoffs.

A couple fans have big plans for Moniak and his future in Philadelphia. Moniak stated that he plans to bring the Phils a championship in the future, as I’m sure every prospect does. One fan said he will get a Moniak tattoo when Philadelphia wins the World Series again. This was in reference to the bet Moniak had with his friend that led to that friend having a tattoo of Moniak’s signature on his bet.

Moniak answered fans questions, and hopefully he will be one of the key pieces in the future of Philadelphia baseball.

