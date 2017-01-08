Phillies President Andy MacPhail Confirms Search for Left-Handed Bat

Phillies president Andy Macphail added plenty of weight to recent rumors about adding a bat, saying the team is specifically searching for a left-handed one.

Recent rumors about the Phillies adding a bat to their roster made their way across media outlets last week. The ever-constant Jose Bautista connection was made yet again as Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports said Bautista was on a list of potential targtes for the team. Those rumors, to an extent, gained a lot more traction on Sunday.

Team president Andy MacPhail took part in a radio interview on MLB Network Radio’s Front Office Sunday morning. In that interview, he stated that adding a left-handed bat is next on their to-do list.

Andy MacPhail #Phillies President just told us on the #FrontOffice they are looking to add a LH bat as their next move @MLBNetworkRadio — Jim Bowden (@JimBowden_ESPN) January 8, 2017

While MacPhail just eliminated the possibility that Bautista is heading to Philadelphia, there are still plenty of other options out there for the team to pursue.

Two free agents that have been linked to the Phillies several times are Brandon Moss and Michael Saunders. Both Moss and Saunders have been profiled here as options for the team in free agency.

Moss offers some defensive versatility as both a first base platoon-mate with Tommy Joseph and a corner outfielder. He hit 28 home runs in 2016 but also posted a meager .300 on-base percentage. Saunders was an All-Star in 2016 with a .923 OPS in the first half, but he completely fell off in the second with a .638 OPS. Altogether, he finished with 24 home runs last year.

Other left-handed bats on the free-agent market include Pedro Alvarez, Kelly Johnson, Adam Lind, and Logan Morrison.

The addition of a lefty bat could also come through a trade. Many have drawn a connection between the Phils and Jay Bruce of the Mets, including myself. Bruce finished 2016 with 33 home runs, but also stumbled down the stretch with his OPS falling nearly 90 points between the first and second half.

One intriguing name brought up by former TBOH editor Matt Veasey is Joey Gallo of the Rangers.

The 23-year old outfielder has yet to establish himself in the majors, but he hit 25 home runs in Triple-A last season and offers true 80-grade raw power. A trade for him would cost the Phils quite a lot more than Bruce, but he also offers far more long-term potential.

If and when the team does decide to add their next left-handed bat, be sure to check back here to read all about it.

