Phillies Lineup Changes Dramatically with Michael Saunders Signing

New additions to the Phillies roster brings changes to the opening day lineup

Philadelphia general manager Matt Klentak has continued to make moves that will not only improve the current team, but the future of the club. After acquiring Howie Kendrick early in the offseason, Klentak made a splash by signing slugger Michael Saunders with just over a month to go until Spring Training.

With camp arriving soon, and the new addition of Michael Saunders, the TBOH staff took a crack at the opening day lineup for 2017.

Fantasy Baseball Crackerjacks 5d

Phillies: 2017 Fantasy Baseball Preview

More headlines around FanSided:

1 w – Phillies’ J.P. Crawford: Time For Fantasy Owners to Cash In?2w – Phillies Odubel Herrera: Emerging Fantasy Star?3w – MLB Minor League System Ranks – The Elite3w – Phillies Add Depth by Trading for Clay Buchholz5w – Phillies Prospect Dylan Cozens Shows Wealth Inequality in Baseball

More News at That Balls Outta Here

George Stockburger

  1. 2B Cesar Hernandez
  2. LF Howie Kendrick
  3. 3B Maikel Franco
  4. RF Michael Saunders
  5. 1B Tommy Joseph
  6. CF Odubel Herrera
  7. C Cameron Rupp
  8. SS Freddy Galvis
  9. SP Jeremy Hellickson

John Town

  1. 2B Cesar Hernandez
  2. LF Howie Kendrick
  3. CF Odubel Herrera
  4. 1B Tommy Joseph
  5. C Cameron Rupp
  6. 3B Maikel Franco
  7. RF Michael Saunders
  8. SS Freddy Galvis
  9. P Jerad Eickhoff
    Live Feed phillies

Anthony Stitt

  1. 2B Cesar Hernandez
  2. LF Howie Kendrick
  3. CF Odubel Herrera
  4. RF Michael Saunders
  5. 3B Maikel Franco
  6. C Cameron Rupp
  7. 1B Tommy Joseph
  8. SS Freddy Galvis
  9. SP Jeremy Hellickson

George Gouvas

  1. 2B Cesar Hernandez
  2. LF Howie Kendrick
  3. CF Odubel Herrera
  4. 3B Maikel Franco
  5. RF Michael Saunders
  6. 1B Tommy Joseph
  7. C Cameron Rupp
  8. SS Freddy Galvis
  9. SP Jared Eickoff

Brett Pietrzak 

Sep 11, 2013; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Cesar Hernandez (16) during an at bat during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies defeated the Padres 4-2. Mandatory Credit: Howard Smith-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 11, 2013; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Cesar Hernandez (16) during an at bat during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies defeated the Padres 4-2. Mandatory Credit: Howard Smith-USA TODAY Sports

  1. 2B Cesar Hernandez
  2. CF Odubel Herrera
  3. 3B Maikel Franco
  4. RF Michael Saunders
  5. 1B Tommy Joseph
  6. C Cameron Rupp
  7. LF Howie Kendrick
  8. SS Freddy Galvis
  9. P Jeremy Hellickson

Mike Azzalina

  1. CF Oduble Herrera
  2. 2B Cesar Hernandez
  3. 3B Maikel Franco
  4. RF Michael Saunders
  5. 1B  Tommy Joseph
  6. LF Howie Kendrick
  7. C Cameron Rupp
  8. SS Freddy Galvis
  9. SP Jared Eickhoff

The first group of lineups were all made with the idea of no more dramatic moves to the roster before opening day.

One member of our staff believes another move could still come, while another sees the Phillies playing a potential matchup against the Reds.

More from That Balls Outta Here

Tyler King 

  • RF Roman Quinn
  • 2B Howie Kendrick
  • CF Odubel Herrera
  • 3B Maikel Franco
  • 1B Tommy Joseph
  • C Cameron Rupp
  • LF Michael Saunders
  • SS Freddy Galvis
  • SP Jerad Eickhoff

Evan Gusz

More from That Balls Outta Here

1. RF Roman Quinn
2. 2B Cesar Hernandez
3. CF Odubel Herrera
4. 3B Maikel Franco
5. 1B Tommy Joseph
6. C Cameron Rupp
7. SS Freddy Galvis
8. LF Howie Kendrick
9. SP Jeremy Hellickson

Evan explained his lineup, which includes not starting recently signed outfielder Michael Saunders against a potential left-handed starter.

“The only reason is that it’s probably Anthony DeSclafani that starts for the Reds and Saunders is left handed.”

Time will tell who starts on opening day, but the lineup certainly looks better with Kendrick and Saunders bringing a veteran presence.

This article originally appeared on