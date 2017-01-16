Phillies Lineup Changes Dramatically with Michael Saunders Signing
New additions to the Phillies roster brings changes to the opening day lineup
Philadelphia general manager Matt Klentak has continued to make moves that will not only improve the current team, but the future of the club. After acquiring Howie Kendrick early in the offseason, Klentak made a splash by signing slugger Michael Saunders with just over a month to go until Spring Training.
With camp arriving soon, and the new addition of Michael Saunders, the TBOH staff took a crack at the opening day lineup for 2017.
George Stockburger
- 2B Cesar Hernandez
- LF Howie Kendrick
- 3B Maikel Franco
- RF Michael Saunders
- 1B Tommy Joseph
- CF Odubel Herrera
- C Cameron Rupp
- SS Freddy Galvis
- SP Jeremy Hellickson
John Town
- 2B Cesar Hernandez
- LF Howie Kendrick
- CF Odubel Herrera
- 1B Tommy Joseph
- C Cameron Rupp
- 3B Maikel Franco
- RF Michael Saunders
- SS Freddy Galvis
- P Jerad Eickhoff
Anthony Stitt
- 2B Cesar Hernandez
- LF Howie Kendrick
- CF Odubel Herrera
- RF Michael Saunders
- 3B Maikel Franco
- C Cameron Rupp
- 1B Tommy Joseph
- SS Freddy Galvis
- SP Jeremy Hellickson
George Gouvas
- 2B Cesar Hernandez
- LF Howie Kendrick
- CF Odubel Herrera
- 3B Maikel Franco
- RF Michael Saunders
- 1B Tommy Joseph
- C Cameron Rupp
- SS Freddy Galvis
- SP Jared Eickoff
Brett Pietrzak
- 2B Cesar Hernandez
- CF Odubel Herrera
- 3B Maikel Franco
- RF Michael Saunders
- 1B Tommy Joseph
- C Cameron Rupp
- LF Howie Kendrick
- SS Freddy Galvis
- P Jeremy Hellickson
Mike Azzalina
- CF Oduble Herrera
- 2B Cesar Hernandez
- 3B Maikel Franco
- RF Michael Saunders
- 1B Tommy Joseph
- LF Howie Kendrick
- C Cameron Rupp
- SS Freddy Galvis
- SP Jared Eickhoff
The first group of lineups were all made with the idea of no more dramatic moves to the roster before opening day.
One member of our staff believes another move could still come, while another sees the Phillies playing a potential matchup against the Reds.
Tyler King
- RF Roman Quinn
- 2B Howie Kendrick
- CF Odubel Herrera
- 3B Maikel Franco
- 1B Tommy Joseph
- C Cameron Rupp
- LF Michael Saunders
- SS Freddy Galvis
- SP Jerad Eickhoff
Evan Gusz
1. RF Roman Quinn
2. 2B Cesar Hernandez
3. CF Odubel Herrera
4. 3B Maikel Franco
5. 1B Tommy Joseph
6. C Cameron Rupp
7. SS Freddy Galvis
8. LF Howie Kendrick
9. SP Jeremy Hellickson
Evan explained his lineup, which includes not starting recently signed outfielder Michael Saunders against a potential left-handed starter.
“The only reason is that it’s probably Anthony DeSclafani that starts for the Reds and Saunders is left handed.”
Time will tell who starts on opening day, but the lineup certainly looks better with Kendrick and Saunders bringing a veteran presence.