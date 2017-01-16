Phillies Lineup Changes Dramatically with Michael Saunders Signing

New additions to the Phillies roster brings changes to the opening day lineup

Philadelphia general manager Matt Klentak has continued to make moves that will not only improve the current team, but the future of the club. After acquiring Howie Kendrick early in the offseason, Klentak made a splash by signing slugger Michael Saunders with just over a month to go until Spring Training.

With camp arriving soon, and the new addition of Michael Saunders, the TBOH staff took a crack at the opening day lineup for 2017.

George Stockburger

2B Cesar Hernandez LF Howie Kendrick 3B Maikel Franco RF Michael Saunders 1B Tommy Joseph CF Odubel Herrera C Cameron Rupp SS Freddy Galvis SP Jeremy Hellickson

John Town

2B Cesar Hernandez LF Howie Kendrick CF Odubel Herrera 1B Tommy Joseph C Cameron Rupp 3B Maikel Franco RF Michael Saunders SS Freddy Galvis P Jerad Eickhoff

Anthony Stitt

2B Cesar Hernandez LF Howie Kendrick CF Odubel Herrera RF Michael Saunders 3B Maikel Franco C Cameron Rupp 1B Tommy Joseph SS Freddy Galvis SP Jeremy Hellickson

George Gouvas

2B Cesar Hernandez LF Howie Kendrick CF Odubel Herrera 3B Maikel Franco RF Michael Saunders 1B Tommy Joseph C Cameron Rupp SS Freddy Galvis SP Jared Eickoff

Brett Pietrzak

2B Cesar Hernandez CF Odubel Herrera 3B Maikel Franco RF Michael Saunders 1B Tommy Joseph C Cameron Rupp LF Howie Kendrick SS Freddy Galvis P Jeremy Hellickson

Mike Azzalina

CF Oduble Herrera 2B Cesar Hernandez 3B Maikel Franco RF Michael Saunders 1B Tommy Joseph LF Howie Kendrick C Cameron Rupp SS Freddy Galvis SP Jared Eickhoff

The first group of lineups were all made with the idea of no more dramatic moves to the roster before opening day.

One member of our staff believes another move could still come, while another sees the Phillies playing a potential matchup against the Reds.

Tyler King

RF Roman Quinn

2B Howie Kendrick

CF Odubel Herrera

3B Maikel Franco

1B Tommy Joseph

C Cameron Rupp

LF Michael Saunders

SS Freddy Galvis

SP Jerad Eickhoff

Evan Gusz

1. RF Roman Quinn

2. 2B Cesar Hernandez

3. CF Odubel Herrera

4. 3B Maikel Franco

5. 1B Tommy Joseph

6. C Cameron Rupp

7. SS Freddy Galvis

8. LF Howie Kendrick

9. SP Jeremy Hellickson

Evan explained his lineup, which includes not starting recently signed outfielder Michael Saunders against a potential left-handed starter.

“The only reason is that it’s probably Anthony DeSclafani that starts for the Reds and Saunders is left handed.”

Time will tell who starts on opening day, but the lineup certainly looks better with Kendrick and Saunders bringing a veteran presence.

