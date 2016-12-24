Phillies History: Pete Alexander Found Unconscious in Alley

Pete Alexander was one of the greatest pitchers of all time, and perhaps the greatest pitcher in Phillies history. However, he struggled with his health and alcohol issues during his career, and later in life. On this day in 1949, he was found unconscious in an alley in California.

There was no questioning the greatness of Pete Alexander on the mound. The ace of the Phillies, and later, the Cubs, finished his career with a 373-208 record, posting a 2.56 ERA. A four time winner of the pitcher’s Triple Crown, and a three time 30 game winner, Alexander was one of the greatest pitchers of all time.

However, he had his demons. His alcoholism and problems with seizures took a toll on him later in his career, as his effectiveness waned after 1920. Finally, after another decade, Alexander’s Major League career came to an end, although he was active in the minors, and with the touring House of David team, until 1938.

Both of those issues contributed to an unusual situation on this day in 1949. Alexander, who had become destitute and sank deeper into depression and misery, was found unconscious in an alleyway in Hollywood, California. Suffering from one of his bouts of epilepsy that plagued him throughout his life, the great pitcher was also missing an ear.

Alexander would recover from his illness, and even found himself at Game Three of the 1950 World Series at Yankee Stadium. There, was was able to see the Phillies in the Fall Classic for the first time since 1915, when he was on the mound for the team. Unfortunately for Alexander, the Phillies lost the game 3-2 on a walkoff base hit.

That would be one of the last appearances he made. Less than a month later, the great pitcher passed away, felled by liver disease. Yet, even with his passing, Alexander’s legend continued onward. Two years later, a movie based on his life called The Winning Team, starring Ronald Reagan, debuted. His prowess on the mound, and his tragic ending, still held the consciousness of the nation.

Pete Alexander was one of the greatest pitchers ever to play the game, but his personal demons and health issues followed him throughout his life. On this day in 1949, when the Phillies great was found unconscious in an alley, those demons had caught up with him.

