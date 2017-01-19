Phillies Game Available for Streaming This Season Through NBC Sports App

Fans can now enjoy watching the Phillies on the go through the NBC Sports app

Television ratings are down across the board, and companies are looking for ways to expand their reach and prevent people from “cutting the cord” at home. Last year NBC began streaming Flyers and Sixers games online and through the NBC Sports app for those with a qualifying TV subscription at no additional cost.

Now starting this season, you can watch the Phillies anywhere you go through the NBC website and app.

In a press release revealed on Thursday, NBC announced plans to expand their streaming options for local markets.

NBC Sports Regional Networks today announced an agreement with MLBAM to stream local market MLB games, as well as pre- and postgame shows, beginning with the 2017 regular season. This new streaming offering is available at no additional cost to authenticated pay TV subscribers of NBC Sports Group’s CSN regional sports networks (RSNs). This local initiative advances NBCUniversal’s implementation of “TV Everywhere,” which strives to make quality content available to authenticated customers both in and out of the home, and on multiple platforms. The addition of MLB authenticated in-market streaming completes the local streaming portfolio for the NBC Sports Regional Networks, which also includes local NBA and NHL live streaming. The RSNs first introduced NBA streaming in 2014 and last fall announced the addition of NHL in-market streaming, beginning with the 2016-17 season. The NBC Sports Regional Networks now have partnerships for in-market streaming of the Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings, San Jose Sharks, San Francisco Giants and Oakland A’s (CSN Bay Area/CSN California); Chicago Bulls, Chicago Blackhawks, Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox (CSN Chicago); Washington Wizards and Washington Capitals (CSN Mid-Atlantic); Philadelphia 76ers, Philadelphia Flyers and Philadelphia Phillies (CSN Philadelphia); and Boston Celtics (CSN New England).

This saves anyone who travels or lives on the west coast from overpaying for MLB.TV, which I have found to be fairly unreliable. You’ll also be able to watch the games through a streaming device, such as an Apple TV or Amazon Fire Stick.

As someone who currently lives outside the grips of the Philadelphia media market, having not just Philadelphia baseball, but all of the major sports available is a major plus. It’s just as convenient for those who are either constantly traveling, or are unable to be home for a game.

Considering how much went into the Phillies $2.5 billion television contract with Comcast SportsNet, the ability to extend advertising past the regional limits alone is a major plus for all sides.

