Phillies focus on getting even in series with Dodgers (Apr 29, 2017)

LOS ANGELES — The start of a seven-game trip didn’t go exactly the way the Philadelphia Phillies would have liked. They’re hoping the second act produces a better result.

Two right-handers will square off Saturday when the Phillies face the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.

The Phillies’ Zach Eflin (0-2, 2.25 ERA) will oppose the Dodgers’ Brandon McCarthy (3-0, 2.25) in the second of a three-game set.

On Friday, the Dodgers rallied from a two-run deficit for a 5-3 victory, ending the Phillies’ six-game winning streak. They have had trouble with the Dodgers during the past two seasons, losing 10 of the 14 meetings.

A two-run double by shortstop Freddy Galvis staked the Phillies to a 2-0 advantage in the third inning, but they were unable to hold the lead.

“When you think about it, it’s nice to get a two-run lead, but you don’t want to hang on for nine innings to hold a two-run lead,” Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said. “You want to add on. We just couldn’t add on. Maeda pitched pretty well, mixed it up. We just couldn’t zero in on him and hit him for a big inning.”

McCarthy has been solid so far. In his last start, McCarthy allowed two runs and five hits in seven innings in a 6-2 win by the Dodgers over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday. The seven innings were the most worked in more than two seasons by McCarthy, who struck out six and walked one.

McCarthy is 0-1 with 1.20 ERA in two career starts against the Phillies. He hasn’t faced them since April 2014, when he was a member of the Diamondbacks. McCarthy also went seven innings in that start, enduring a 2-0 setback despite fanning 12 with a walk on 103 pitches.

In his last outing on April 23, Eflin limited the Atlanta Braves to a run and three hits with three strikeouts and no walks in seven innings. The Phillies posted a 5-2 victory in that game.

Against the Dodgers, Eflin is 0-1 with a 21.00 ERA in one career start. Eflin was tagged for seven runs, seven hits and two walks with no strikeouts in three innings in a 9-4 loss on Aug. 8, 2016, at Dodger Stadium. Corey Seager, Chase Utley and Yasmani Grandal all homered against Eflin.

Eflin also will need to be concerned with Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner, who has a career-best 14-game hitting streak going and went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs in Friday’s win over the Phillies.

“(Turner) has been locked in since spring training,” manager Dave Roberts said. “He’s been consistent with his stroke and his defense and baserunning have been outstanding.”

Since he started his streak on April 13, Turner is batting .400 with five doubles, five runs and seven RBIs. Overall, Turner is batting .381 with 10 RBIs.

After the three-game series against the Dodgers, the Phillies will travel to Chicago to face the Cubs in a four-game set at Wrigley Field.

