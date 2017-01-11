Phillies First-Overall Pick Mickey Moniak Sees MLB Bet Fulfilled

A Phillies prospects’ childhood dream turns into a lifelong memory

When the Philadelphia Phillies drafted high school outfielder Mickey Moniak, two levels of joy overcame him. The first was finally fulfilling his dream of being a professional baseball player. His second, well let’s just say is a bit more unusual.

Moniak and his long-time friend Ethan Abrams played baseball together throughout their lives. As they grew older, and the prospects of playing professional baseball became real, the two levied a wager.

If Moniak was drafted within the top-10 picks a major league team would have the honor of having his signature permanently tattooed on the others backside. Should Abrams be drafted within the first 20 rounds one day, Moniak would return the favor.

Needless to say Moniak came out on top early in the friendly wager, and shared his friend’s fresh ink on social media.

Ladies and gentlemen. He did it. Been 4 and a half years coming. Can’t wait till I get mine. Much love E @ethanabrams444 pic.twitter.com/We2ePiqw8V — Mickey Moniak (@MickeyMoniak) January 11, 2017

Abrams will have a lot of explaining to do one day when someone spots his friend’s signature embedded into his buttock.

Moniak has quickly risen within the Phillies list of top prospects, sitting at number two behind J.P. Crawford. With Crawford expected to join the Phillies in 2017, the 18-year-old outfielder could potentially be the number one prospect in the Philadelphia farm system.

Through 46 games in the Gulf Coast League Moniak hit .284 with 16 extra-base hits. The left-handed hitting teenager is best known for his ability to hit for average, and the organization expects his power to develop over time.

