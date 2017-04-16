Phillies’ Eickhoff, Nats’ Gonzalez aim to build off strong starts (Apr 16, 2017)

WASHINGTON — — The Philadelphia Phillies are in the midst of their first of three trips to Washington this season.

The Nationals, of course, will make three trips to Philadelphia this year as both are members of the National League East.

That familiarity with opposing hitters doesn’t change the preparation for Phillies right-hander Jerad Eickhoff (0-1, 1.98 ERA), who will make the start Sunday at Washington (6-5) in the series finale. He will be opposed by Washington left-hander Gio Gonzalez (1-0, 0.69), who is off to a strong start as well.

“My approach whether it is the same team six times or the first time, I treat every team the same,” Eickhoff said. “The same amount of video is what I watch. I continue that routine and keep that mindset.”

Eickhoff has allowed just three earned runs and eight hits over two starts in his first 13 2/3 innings of work this year, with 13 strikeouts and five walks.

He will have to contend with the productive duo of No. 3 hitter Bryce Harper and cleanup man Daniel Murphy. Harper is hitting .300 with two homers and eight RBIs and Murphy is at .400 with two homers and 10 RBIs despite going hitless Saturday.

“You have to set your mind right and get ready for the game,” said the 26-year-old Eickhoff, who was drafted by the Texas Rangers in 2011 then made his big league debut with the Phillies after a trade in 2015.

Eickhoff is 1-1 in three starts with a 2.37 ERA in his career against Washington, giving up 15 hits in 19 innings with 19 strikeouts and six walks.

Murphy hit safely in his first 10 games this year before going 0-for-4 Saturday.

“You’re never overly impressed with Murphy because you’ve seen it day in and day out,” Nationals manager Dusty Baker said. “You don’t take him for granted. You realize this guy’s one of the best hitters in the world.”

Murphy, a lefty, has always been able to hit the ball the other way.

“This is how he made his living prior to him hitting the ball out of the ball park from the playoffs (in 2015) to today,” Baker said. “When a guy goes to the opposite field with authority, that’s hard to teach. That’s something that he’s probably mastered over his lifetime probably. I was reading an article on Murphy, and he said Tony Gwynn was his idol.”

Gonzalez is no stranger to the Phillies (4-7). He owns a 10-6 career mark with a 2.67 ERA in 20 starts. He has been part of the Nationals’ rotation since 2012.

Gonzalez has pitched well in his first two starts, giving up just one earned run in 13 innings with 13 strikeouts and just two walks.

Washington won the first game of the series 3-2 on Friday with a walk-off double by Murphy in the last of the 10 inning to score Harper, who had singled with no outs.

But the Nationals’ bullpen gave up their 10th homer of the year as Cesar Hernandez went deep in the eighth inning off Joe Blanton for a 4-2 win Saturday. Blanton has given up three homers this year.

“There’s no explanation. It’s been almost everybody, so — and a lot of them have been to these Phillies, because we’ve played them quite a few times, so we just have to figure out how to make quality pitches,” Baker said Saturday.

