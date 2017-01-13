Phillies, Cesar Hernandez File for Arbitration, Numbers Close

Phillies second baseman Cesar Hernandez wants to be paid

As the deadline for teams and arbitration eligible players passed on Friday, the Phillies and Cesar Hernandez were left stranded without a contract. The two parties will have the opportunity to present their case to an arbitrator, but can continue to negotiate prior to a hearing.

Hernandez is entering his first year of arbitration after being paid $525,000 last season. The Phillies can either strike a one-year deal with Hernandez, or agree to a long-term deal to void the two remaining years of arbitration.

Prior to the deadline the Phillies and pitcher Jeanmar Gomez agreed to a one-year contract worth $4.2 million. Shortstop Freddy Galvis also agreed to a one-year deal worth $4.35 million prior to the deadline. Odubel Herrera was given a long-term extension, eliminating any further arbitration cases between him and the Phillies.

Hernandez and the Phillies each filed their desired salary, and based on the business of sports are not far off. Philadelphia is offering Hernandez $2 million for this season, while Hernandez is countering with $2.8 million.

With the numbers being as close as they are, and the Phillies having as little money on the books as they have, tacking on an extra $800,000 for a .290 hitter doesn’t sound that difficult to accomplish.

The organization is perhaps attempting to keep Hernandez’ first year of arbitration relatively low in case he has another breakout season.

Neither party will want to reach the arbiters’ table, as the hearings can become extremely messy. Teams will attempt to prove why a player is worth less than they are, leading to some uncomfortable situations. Hearings can also carry on into spring training, where Hernandez will be looking to impress heading into his second year as the starter.

Top second base prospect Scott Kingery will be at major league camp next month, and could ultimately put pressure on Hernandez to step up his game.

Hernandez set career-highs in nearly every offensive category last season, as well as leading the league in triples with six. His season ended strong with a .294/.371/.393 slashline, 17 stolen bases, and a team-high 66 walks.

