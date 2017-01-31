Phillies Alumnus Chase Utley Expected to Sign New Deal Soon

Utley remains a favorite among Phillies fans despite being traded

While few major free agents remain on the market with spring training weeks away, several veterans remain available. One of those veterans is former Phillies second baseman Chase Utley.

According to reports, the free agent second baseman has “multiple offers” and could make a final decision on his future fairly soon.

Utley has spent the better part of the past two seasons playing for his hometown Dodgers. With Los Angeles acquiring Logan Forsythe, the chances of Utley returning to Los Angeles appear slim.

chase utley has multiple offers, and is expected to pick one relatively soon — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 31, 2017

At 38-years-old Utley can still provide a consistent bat with power and the veteran leadership to help a young team. Tampa Bay, Kansas City, and San Diego could each use a second baseman. Toronto could, in turn, use a veteran to help 25-year-old Devon Travis in his development.

Being with the Rays, Royals, or Blue Jays could intrigue Utley as a designated hitter. With the once chronic knee pain seemingly gone, Utley managed to hit 14 home runs in 138 games last year for the Dodgers. Toronto and Kansas City also present Utley with an opportunity to win another World Series.

While unlikely, I would not rule the Braves out of signing another veteran looking at the organization’s roster heading into the new season in a new ballpark.

Wherever he lands, Phillies fans will surely be cheering on “The Man.”

