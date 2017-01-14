Phillies Alum Shane Victorino Offered Contract by Mystery Team

Could the Phillies, or another team, have offered Victorino one last chance?

Shane Victorino was one of the fan favorites during the Phillies extended playoff run, but has not played a major league game since 2015.

Despite being a non-roster invitee to the Cubs camp last year, Victorino spent 2016 with his family and charities. All while watching the Cubs win their first World Series in over a century.

According to Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe, Victorino was recently offered an opportunity to play this season by an unknown team. Victorino’s agent says his client has not yet made a decision regarding whether or not he’ll accept it.

Victorino, 36, has an offer but his agent, John Boggs, is awaiting word from Victorino as to whether to accept it. Victorino is likely looking at a minor league deal with an invitation to spring training. Boggs could not reveal which team has made the offer.

It would be unlikely the Phillies are the mystery team, as Victorino would almost certainly jump at one last opportunity to play in red pinstripes. One can also suspect the team is not a contender, or else the 36-year-old Victorino would accept the offer for one last chance at a title.

In eight seasons for the Phillies Victorino was an offensive catalyst, hitting .279 with 88 home runs and 179 stolen bases. A two-time all-star, Victorino last played for the Angels in 2015, where he hit .214 in 38 games.

Victorino is one of many members of the Phillies 2008 championship looking for one final chance, including Chase Utley, Ryan Howard, and Joe Blanton. Carlos Ruiz was traded to Seattle in November, and Jimmy Rollins signed a minor league deal with the Giants.

