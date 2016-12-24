Phillies 2017 Draft Profile: Right-Handed Pitcher Alex Faedo

The Phillies would be wise to pick a pitcher in the first round of next year’s draft, and Alex Faedo is one of the best college pitchers in this class.

The Phillies have spent their last two first-round draft picks on outfielders, and just two of their last six first-round picks have been pitchers. Prior to Aaron Nola, the last first-round pitcher to reach the majors for the team was Joe Savery. Considering most of the team’s pitching talent has risen to the upper minors and the majors, it would be wise for them to replenish their stock of pitchers.

One pitcher that could very well rise to the top of this year’s draft class is right-handed pitcher Alex Faedo. He was drafted in the 40th round of the 2014 draft by Detroit, but he obviously oped to attend the University of Florida. Faedo dominated in his sophomore season, posting a 3.18 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, and 11.4 K/9 in 104.2 innings.

After the college season, Faedo then went on to go 3-0 with a 0.56 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 16 innings for the Collegiate National Team. Baseball America ranked Faedo as the top draft prospect on the CNT. BA said Faedo had such success “by locating his fastball down and away well, working almost exclusively away from hitters.”

Faedo was scheduled to pitch this fall, but he underwent minor arthroscopic surgery on his knees.

BA sources expected Faedo to be throwing again in November and that he will be more than ready for the upcoming spring season.

Faedo is expected to lead Florida’s rotation in 2017. Hopes are high for the righty as he was named a preseason All-American. He will obviously have to return from surgery first, but all signs point towards a strong return.

The next draft class is littered with pitching talent, with multiple SEC pitchers expected to be selected early on. Faedo will have to separate himself from the pack next season if he wants to be one of the first picks in the draft. One American League scout told Hudson Belinsky of Baseball America that Faedo is already “the top college guy for me”. Faedo will have to impress more than one scout though.

Faedo throws a solid fastball that sits around 93-94 mph, but his best pitch is his slider. John Manuel of BA said it grades out in the range of 65-70 on a 20-80 scale. MLB.com gives both Faedo’s fastball and slider a grade of 60.

Manuel said Faedo “throws strikes with both pitches, and he flashed an average changeup this summer, throwing it with good arm speed and solid life.”

For all the positives Faedo offers, there are still some things he has to overcome before he can be considered a top draft pick. Manuel stated:

“First, his fastball’s life, as it tends to be straight; second, his unwillingness to pitch inside (he often shook off his catcher when a fastball in was called, according to club sources); and third, the changeup, which he doesn’t use enough.”

Why does Faedo fit with the Phillies?

Many of Philadelphia’s top pitching prospects are either a) at the major-leagues or about to be or b) are still in the short-season leagues. An advanced college pitcher like Faedo could certainly jump right into Low-A ball or at worst short-season Williamsport before reaching Low-A in 2018. He provides Philadelphia a prospect who could rise through the minors quickly, similar to what Nola did after he was drafted in 2014.

Faedo is among the best of this year’s crop of college pitchers with the potential to be the best of them. He has some things to overcome, but he very easily could be a top-tier pitcher in the future.

