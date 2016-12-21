Philadelphia Phillies: Signing Michael Saunders

As the new year approaches, available free agents reconsider obtainable possibilities they rejected in November, and the Philadelphia Phillies – who don’t have to make a move – might be able to acquire a left-handed bat with power.

A Matter of Timing:

Patterns are a recipe: They have the same ingredients.

What is the state of the 2017 Philadelphia Phillies under general manager Matt Klentak? Well, Jeremy Hellickson, Clay Buchholz, Joaquin Benoit, Pat Neshek, Howie Kendrick and Andres Blanco represent a veteran presence for a total of $57.7 million: Financial resources are not an impediment for any new wrinkle. However, the decision-maker – barring a tempting opportunity or an unexpected situation – is putting the finishing touches on his bench. But two exceptions would be a southpaw reliever and a left-side hitter with pop.

On a local sports program, recently, one caller asked the radio personality about inking Jose Bautista or Edwin Encarnacion to compete for a Wild Card. And the host replied it would block minor league outfielders like slugger Dylan Cozens, a right fielder. Besides, Bautista, 36, turned down a $17.2 million QO (qualifying offer) for the chance at more money and seasons; meanwhile, first baseman Encarnacion, almost 34, has an $80 million floor for four summers. Ergo, no dice!

IN OTHER WORDS: “So it’s been a slow process and it’s taken some patience. That’s why patients are called patients I think – patience is required.” – Bowie Kuhn

While the Cleveland Indians, Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles have interest in an outfielder, they prefer a one-campaign agreement with someone like Michael Saunders, aka the Condor. Don’t ask. For now, though, Cleveland has made a proffer to Saunders; and Toronto wants to re-sign Bautista or Encarnacion, while Baltimore is pursuing Mark Trumbo. Presently, the Orioles’ strategy is to take their proposal off the table before reaching a compromise with Trumbo.

Saunders’ stats:

Total: 140 Gms., 490 AB, .253 Avg., 24 HR, 57 RBI and an .815 OPS.

First half: 82 Gms., 305 AB, .298 Avg., 16 HR, 42 RBI and a .923 OPS.

Second half: 58 Gms., 185 AB, .178 Avg., 8 HR, 15 RBI and a .638 OPS.

Home: 69 Gms., 241 AB, .266 Avg., 10 HR, 25 RBI and an .834 OPS.

Away: 71 Gms., 249 AB, .241 Avg., 14 HR, 32 RBI and a .797 OPS.

Considering Saunders’ 2016 contract of $2.9 million, one wonders about his asking price because he struggled after the All-Star break. That stated, he did 62.2 percent of his hitting in the first half, but he also frustrated fans with his poor fielding. Why is that surprising? Well, the Condor earned his nickname because of his speed and glove in the the Seattle Mariners’ outfield five summers ago, when he was 25.

FOOD FOR THOUGHT: “I believe in the Rip Van Winkle theory – that a man from 1910 must be able to wake up after being asleep for seventy years, walk into a ballpark, and understand baseball perfectly.” – Bowie Kuhn

To sum up, GMs are always ready for a bargain, and Klentak has a pattern with free agents on one-season deals, players in a contract year and bounce-back candidates. Basically, other teams will finalize their rosters, remaining free agents will eventually ink agreements, and Saunders will probably be available in mid-January. If, however, the O’s don’t land Trumbo, they will probably pick up Saunders; but Klentak may have an unplanned opportunity if Trumbo re-signs with Baltimore. So, if Klentak acquires Saunders, which player would need to play every day with the Triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs even if he excels in spring training? Roman Quinn.

The Numerical Bible:

This review is not a sabermetrics article, which means no heavy statistical analysis. But because some readers rely on stats, this is only a reference: no reason to articulate the importance of these numbers.

These numbers do not include any postseason activity.

Bruce:

CIN: 97 Gms., 370 AB, a .265 Avg., a .316 OBP, a .559 SLG, a .275 BABIP, 25 HR, 80 RBI, an .875 OPS and a 1.7 WAR.

NYM: 50 Gms., 169 AB, a .219 Avg., a .294 OBP, a .391 SLG, a .246 BABIP, 8 HR, 19 RBI, a .685 OPS and a -0.3 WAR.

Hitting:

Saunders, 30: 140 Gms., 558 PA, a .253 Avg., a .338 OBP, a .478 SLG, a .224 ISO, a .321 BABIP, 24 HR, 57 RBI, an .815 OPS and a 1.4 WAR.

Blackmon, 30: 143 Gms., 641 PA, a .324 Avg., a .381 OBP, a .552 SLG, a .228 ISO, a .350 BABIP, 29 HR, 82 RBI, a .933 OPS and a 4.1 WAR.

Bruce, 29.5: 147 Gms., 589 PA, a .250 Avg., a .309 OBP, a .506 SLG, a .256 ISO, a .266 BABIP, 33 HR, 99 RBI, an .815 OPS and a 0.8 WAR.

Trumbo, almost 31: 159 Gms., 667 PA, a .256 Avg., a .316 OBP, a .533 SLG, a .277 ISO, a .278 BABIP, 47 HR, 108 RBI, an .850 OPS and a 2.2 WAR.

Quinn, 23.5: 15 Gms., 69 PA, a .263 Avg., a .373 OBP, a .333 SLG, a .070 ISO, a .395 BABIP, 0 HR, 6 RBI, a .706 OPS, a 0.4 WAR, 5 SB, 1 CS and a 6.0 Spd.

This article originally appeared on