Philadelphia Phillies Prospect Matt Imhof Retires After Losing Eye
Former Philadelphia Phillies pitching prospect Matt Imhof announced his retirement after losing his right eye last June.
At just 23, former Philadelphia Phillies pitching prospect Matt Imhof is retiring from baseball after losing his right eye in a freak training accident seven months ago, according to ESPN.com.
Imhof last played with the Clearwater Threshers of the Class A Florida State League. In late June while taking part in a normal stretching regimen at Brevard County Stadium, a piece of metal broke loose from the wall and struck Imhof in the face. The accident fractured Imhof’s nose, broke two orbital bones and severely injured his eye.
Imhof consulted with doctors at the Bascom Palmer Eye Institute in Miami, and after learning the eye was damaged beyond repair, decided to have the eye surgically removed and replaced with a prosthetic one.
He shared more details of the surgery in a post on Instagram.
As many of you know on Friday June 25th I had an accident. A large price of metal hit me in the head/eye resulting in a fractured nose, 2 fractured orbital bones, and most significantly, the loss of vision in my right eye. I was immediately taken to the ER and then transferred to Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, the #1 eye hospital in the world. That night, the doctors informed me that the damage to my eye was extreme and essentially that my eye had been crushed like a grape. The doctors told me they were going to do everything possible to reconstruct it but in all likelihood I would never regain sight in my right eye. The first surgery was somewhat a success but overall nothing had changed, so after discussions with my family and my doctors, it was decided that the best chance I had to live a normal life was to have my right eye removed and have a prosthetic one put in. This decision was not an easy one to make but to me it seemed like the right one so on Tuesday afternoon I went forward with the surgery. I'm currently still in Miami recovering from surgery but I'm doing well. This has been the hardest week of my life but I've had amazing support from my family and friends to help me get through it. For those who have been wishing me well, your support has not gone unnoticed and I appreciate everyone who has kept me in their thoughts and prayers. I had the best doctors in the world doing their best work on me and for that I am grateful as well. Although this injury has been tough it could have been much worse…I'm lucky to still have vision in my left eye…I'm lucky that i didn't have brain damage…and I'm lucky to be surrounded my the most loving and understanding people in the world. I just wanted to write this message to let everyone know that even though I suffered some bad luck, I'm not dead. I'm gonna be alright, I'm gonna persevere, and I'm gonna succeed. It takes more than this to bring me down. Again thanks to everyone for the support.
In a post for ESPN, Imhof shared the tragic details of the incident:
“It was the fifth repetition on the second set of my third exercise. I was facing the wall, about 25-30 feet away from it, with a band in each hand. I pulled them back hard above my head so that my right hand was above my right ear and my left hand was above my left ear. As I got to the top of my motion, I felt the tension break.
It’s a surreal moment; the moment you realize you’re screwed and there’s absolutely nothing you can do about it.
I saw a flash of silver and then felt the metal hook smash into my face. Everything went numb as I hit the ground screaming. I could feel the warmth of the blood running down my face and taste it in my mouth. I couldn’t breathe. I tried to move and look around, but my vision was blurry,” Imhof wrote.
Later in the post, Imhof shared his gratitude for his short career in baseball, and remains confident about his future plans post-baseball.
“I have never doubted my ability to be successful in life and I don’t plan on starting now; whether it’s a baseball field or a boardroom, I know my future is bright,” Imof wrote. “With that in mind, I would like to announce my retirement from the game of baseball.”
Imhof was the 47th pick in the 2014 MLB first-year player draft from Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo. In four minor league seasons, the lefty posted a 3.69 ERA with a 13-10 record while showing a solid ability to rack up strikeouts. In 53 innings last season, Imhof posted a 3.91 ERA while striking out 48 batters.
Imhof said he’s currently finishing his degree in business at Cal Poly, and would like a career that allows him to make a positive impact on his community – whether on a baseball field or not.
