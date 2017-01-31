Philadelphia Phillies: Pieces for a Core Four

After years of preparation for the big stage, leaders emerge from the pipeline during a franchise’s lean times: some by example and others by vocalizing their intentions on teams like the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Third Coming:

You could savor more than just championship days if you could knowingly enjoy their early months at the top competitive level.

In 1965, baseball instituted the MLB Draft because the New York Yankees had first pick of the best players by paying top dollar. Unfortunately, the other 15 organizations were at a disadvantage regarding the talent pool. In other words, the draft’s design was the selection of future stars by inverse order of finish, so the Yankees grew old and dropped in the standings.

With the new flow of prospects, other clubs now had a realistic path to the World Series for five campaigns or more. And these squads had four cornerstones on the team before their competitive seasons. They experienced growing pains together and came up from the farm system at nearly the same time. Occasionally, however, one player joined the organization via a trade or other transaction before the winning began.

For foundation pieces, some exceptions have occurred: all hitters or mostly pitchers. Locally, shortstops were in both championship cores; in fact, many drafted regulars originally were shortstops. So, why is that position a big source of major league talent, and who usually mans that spot? The best player.

FOOD FOR THOUGHT: “Bob ‘Hoot’ Gibson is the luckiest pitcher I ever saw. He always pitches when the other team doesn’t score any runs.” – Tim J. McCarver

In 1980, the Phillies finally won the Fall Classic after four years ended without the ultimate trophy. And while the system supplied the power bat of Mike Schmidt, chirping Larry Bowa and the professional hitting of Greg Luzinski, southpaw Steve Carlton was a “gift” from the St. Louis Cardinals. That core originally had a slugging corner infielder, a powerful .300 hitter, a “pepper pot” leading off and Lefty, the master on the hill.

FOOD FOR THOUGHT: “Philadelphia is the only city, where you can experience the thrill of victory and the agony of reading about it the next day.” – Michael Jack Schmidt

After 28 more years passed, Harry Kalas “crowned” the Philadelphia Phillies as world champions of baseball, and fans had a victory parade to celebrate. Yes, the 2008 club had a slugging corner infielder, a pro with the bat, a leadoff man with predictions and a left-handed ace on the mound: Ryan Howard, Chase Utley, Jimmy Rollins and Cole Hamels, respectively. But while the ’80 stars eventually reached the mountaintop, the ’08 red pinstripes raced to the peak before slowly descending.

IN OTHER WORDS: “My role is to set everything in motion.” – Jimmy K. Rollins

Previously, general managers patched their rosters, but today’s front offices move valuable aging heroes and acquire young talent having success at Triple-A and Double-A. Can the Phils be competitive in 2018 and beyond? Yes, they can if they add two more principals to go with Maikel Franco and Odubel Herrera.

On the left side of the diamond last summer, Franco kept Galvis on his toes with the “he never shuts up” strategy regarding situations and positioning. And Galvis only smiled while his teammate vocalized the possibilities. Therefore, the ball needs eyes to scoot between these two. On the other hand, Franco, the power-hitting corner infielder, will do his part and not be the whole offense.

Picked up in the Rule 5 Draft from the Texas Rangers, Herrera was impressive from day one. But what role will he gravitate to? A .300-hitting catalyst.

So far, shortstop J.P. Crawford has been demonstrating the character possessed by cornerstones. But could catcher Jorge Alfaro, Aaron Nola, Vince Velasquez or someone else be that fourth player?

When the spring games begin, fans will again enjoy day baseball. For instance, Crawford will be racing to score while Herrera is sliding into second base, and Velasquez will be waiting in the dugout to high-five the shortstop. Franco will be in the on-deck circle and will be preparing to drive the center fielder in. And when Herrera stands atop second base, what will they see? The bull-horned rally call!

The Numerical Bible:

This review is not a sabermetrics article, which means no heavy statistical analysis. But because some readers rely on stats, this is only a reference: no reason to articulate the importance of these numbers.

The ages listed are their ages in the championship season.

Hitting for 1980:

Schmidt, 31: 150 Gms., 652 PA, a .286 Avg., a .380 OBP, a .624 SLG, a .338 ISO, a .277 BABIP, 48 HR, 121 RBI, a 1.004 OPS and a 9.0 fWAR.

Luzinski, 29: 106 Gms., 438 PA, a .228 Avg., a .342 OBP, a .440 SLG, a .212 ISO, a .257 BABIP, 19 HR, 56 RBI, a .783 OPS and a 0.8 fWAR.

Bowa, 34: 147 Gms., 577 PA, a .267 Avg., a .300 OBP, a .322 SLG, a .056 ISO, a .277 BABIP, 2 HR, 39 RBI, a .622 OPS, a 0.4 fWAR and 21 SB, 6 CS and a 5.5 Spd.

Hitting for 2008:

Howard, 28: 162 Gms., 700 PA, a .251 Avg., a .339 OBP, a .543 SLG, a .292 ISO, a .285 BABIP, 48 HR, 146 RBI, a .881 OPS and a 2.9 fWAR.

Utley, 29: 159 Gms., 707 PA, a .292 Avg., a .380 OBP, a .535 SLG, a .244 ISO, a .301 BABIP, 33 HR, 104 RBI, a .915 OPS, an 8.2 fWAR, 14 SB, 2 CS and a 5.8 Spd.

Rollins, 29: 137 Gms., 625 PA, a .277 Avg., a .348 OBP, a .437 SLG, a .160 ISO, a .290 BABIP, 11 HR, 59 RBI, a .786 OPS, a 5.0 fWAR, 47 SB, 3 CS and a 7.8 Spd.

Pitching for 1980:

Carlton, 35: 38 Gms., 304 Inn., 24-9, a 2.34 ERA, a 2.42 FIP, an 8.8 fWAR and a 1.10 WHIP.

Pitching for 2008:

Hamels, 24: 33 Gms., 227 1/3 Inn., 14-10, a 3.09 ERA, a 3.72 FIP, a 3.58 xFIP, a 3.63 SIERA, a 4.8 fWAR and a 1.08 WHIP.

