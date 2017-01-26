Philadelphia Phillies History: Buzz Arlett Purchased from PCL

Buzz Arlett was one of the greatest hitters in the history of the Pacific Coast League. On this day in 1931, after being coveted for years by Major League franchises, he was sold to the Philadelphia Phillies.

One of the greatest hitters in the history of the minor leagues, Buzz Arlett was considered the minor league Babe Ruth. Like Ruth, he started his career as a dominant pitcher before he began to struggle. His ability to hit the ball led to a spot in the outfield, where he proved to be one of the top power hitters of his time. However, unlike Ruth, Arlett produced his prodigious numbers in the Pacific Coast League, as the Oakland Oaks refused to sell him to the Majors.

That did not stop Major League franchises from coveting the slugger. Yet, for almost a decade, he remained on the west coast, hitting home run after home run. Finally, on this day in 1931, Arlett was sold to a Major League franchise, as the Philadelphia Phillies won the rights to the power hitting outfielder.

Slotted in as the Phillies primary right fielder, he picked up right where he left off in the minors. In his rookie campaign, Arlett produced a .313/.387/.538 batting line, hitting 18 home runs and 26 doubles. He even filled in at first for a bit, as the Phillies looked to find a way to keep his bat in the lineup.

However, after the season, the Phillies released Arnett. He returned to the minors, this time, signing with the Baltimore Orioles of the International League. That season, he hit 49 home runs, twice had a four home run game, and even hit a ball so far that it cleared the stadium, flew through a window, and hit a woman in the head. Arnett’s exploits were truly the stuff of legend.

His time in the Majors, although it was for just one season, was still quite noteworthy. Arnett holds the record for most home runs, doubles, hits, and total bases for a player who had one year in the Majors. Additionally, his batting average and slugging percentage are the highest of any of those one and done players.

One has to wonder what Arnett’s career would have looked like had he spent more time in the Majors. That one year was certainly made an impression, showing that Arnett had the ability to perform at the big league level. Unfortunately, he only had that one chance.

Buzz Arnett was one of the top hitters in the history of the minor leagues. On this day in 1931, the Philadelphia Phillies finally brought him to the Majors.

This article originally appeared on