Philadelphia Phillies: A Pitching Reunion

Fixing the roster before spring training is the purview of general manager Matt Klentak of the Philadelphia Phillies, who added starters, relievers and a middle-of-the-order bat; but his most recent move has a thought-provoking history.

The Comeback Year:

Some roads are straight and smooth, others are hilly or zigzag every other mile, and some have detours that defy logic.

While Joaquin Benoit and Pat Neshek will now be the setup men in front of closer Hector Neris, the front office of the Philadelphia Phillies also added Clay Buchholz, re-signed Jeremy Hellickson and acquired lefty fielder Howie Kendrick to compete with divisional foes. But keep in mind, the Atlanta Braves strengthened their rotation by adding three vets, and the improved pitching will probably help them avoid the basement. Ergo, no easy victories. The Miami Marlins lost their ace in a boating accident, but they added experienced relievers and filled out their five-man staff.

Catching many Phils fans by surprise by completing a trade in the works since last July, Klentak picked up Buchholz and reunited him with pitching coach Bob McClure. Unfortunately, the right-hander’s first full-season disappointment was for the 2012 Boston Red Sox during McClure’s only campaign at the helm. So, a question mark for now. However, two succeeding coaches experienced excellent 162s followed by poor years from Buchholz.

Buchholz:

2012: 29 Gms., 189 1/3 Inn., 11-8, a 4.56 ERA, a 0.8 fWAR and a 1.33 WHIP.

2013: 16 Gms., 108 1/3 Inn., 12-1, a 1.74 ERA, a 2.8 fWAR and a 1.02 WHIP.

2014: 28 Gms., 170 1/3 Inn., 8-11, a 5.34 ERA, a 1.6 fWAR and a 1.39 WHIP.

2015: 18 Gms., 113 1/3 Inn., 7-7, a 3.26 ERA, a 3.2 fWAR and a 1.21 WHIP.

2016: 37 Gms., 139 1/3 Inn., 8-10, a 4.78 ERA, a 0.5 fWAR and a 1.33 WHIP.

According to Tim Britton of the Providence Journal, the mechanical problem causing dismal results for the righty was the dropping of his arm slot. He had less difficulty last summer; however, when he worked out of the stretch.

IN OTHER WORDS: “The problem with being Comeback Player of the Year is it means you have to go somewhere before you can come back.” – Bert Blyleven

After a down ’12, Buchholz rebounded with a dominant 2013, but he missed three months with an elbow injury. Again, he struggled in 2014 and came back strong in 2015, but a strained flexor muscle in his right elbow on July 10 was season-ending: his seventh year with a stint on the disabled list over nine campaigns. The pattern, however, had a wrinkle in ’16: the righty was having another dreadful 162 and lost his rotation spot, but injuries opened up another starting opportunity he didn’t waste except for a difficult first outing.

Buchholz, 32.5:

2016: 37 Gms., 139 1/3 Inn., 8-10, a 4.78 ERA, a 0.5 fWAR and a 1.33 WHIP.

Starter: 24 Gms., 116 2/3 Inn., 6-8, a 5.01 ERA and a 1.37 WHIP.

Reliever: 16 Gms., 22 2/3 Inn., 2-2, a 3.57 ERA and a 1.10 WHIP.

Starter: Last 7 Gms., 34 1/3 Inn., 2-1 and a 2.36 ERA.

FOOD FOR THOUGHT: “The key to pitching is to have the ability to throw a strike when they’re taking and throw a ball when the hitter is swinging.” – Gregory Maddux

Even though he has yo-yoed his last five summers, Buchholz has always fought back. In other words, he hasn’t recorded dismal numbers in consecutive seasons. So, what do McClure and Buchholz have in common together on the red pinstripes? A second chance.

