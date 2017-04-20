Peralta put on DL by Cardinals with upper respiratory issue

MILWAUKEE (AP) Infielder Jhonny Peralta was put on the 10-day disabled list by the St. Louis Cardinals because of an upper respiratory issue.

Peralta sat out the four previous games, and the move was retroactive to Sunday. He is hitting .120 (3 for 25) with no RBIs.

St. Louis recalled left-hander Tyler Lyons before Thursday night’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Lyons’ 2016 season ended July 31 because of a right knee stress reaction. He made three appearances in rehabilitation games with Triple-A Memphis this season, allowing two runs in 14 innings.

