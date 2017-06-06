Pedro Martinez stirs up more speculation about a David Ortiz comeback

Just when it seemed safe to assume David Ortiz truly is retired, along comes a Pedro Martinez tweet.

Big Papi is working out, and I know he is in baseball shape, and the @RedSox could use a bit of his bat. — Pedro Martinez (@45PedroMartinez) June 6, 2017

Although they have hit better lately, the Red Sox still are last in the American League in homers and 10th in slugging percentage – two areas where Ortiz obviously could help. But don’t get your hopes us, Red Sox Nation.

Martinez soon clarified his statement:

I didn't say David is making a come back, I said David is in baseball shape because he works out, and the team could use a swing or two. — Pedro Martinez (@45PedroMartinez) June 6, 2017

As for Ortiz, he spent Monday night at a charity bowling tournament thrown by Yankees lefty CC Sabathia. And he was asked about whether he is second-guessing his decision to retire after the 2016 season.

“Not at all, man. I’m happy,” he said, according to The Boston Globe.

However, he admitted he is open to returning to the Red Sox in an off-the-field role.

“We’ve been talking, but right now nothing,” Ortiz said, via MLB.com. “We’re going back and forth. At some point it’s going to happen. That organization is what I am. We’ve been talking.”

And for the record, Aaron Judge even can make Big Papi look … not so big.

So for now, Ortiz remains an ex-major leaguer as the second-place Red Sox begin a three-game series in New York against the AL East-leading Yankees tonight.

