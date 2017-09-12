Padres try for three-game sweep of Diamondbacks (Sep 10, 2017)

PHOENIX — Quick quiz: Who has more victories since May 20 — Milwaukee, Colorado or San Diego?

Hint: Milwaukee and Colorado are in the National League wild-card chase.

It is not that easy.

With their stunning six-run ninth inning for an 8-7 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday, the Padres improved to 50-48 since their low-water mark of 15-30, reached after Arizona left-hander Robbie Ray beat righty Luis Perdomo 9-1 on May 20. Those two are scheduled to oppose each other again Sunday.

It was a bit of a trick question as Colorado is also is 50-48.

Milwaukee is 49-50, one of the 14 major league teams that has a worse record than the Padres in the time frame in question.

Colorado has a three-game lead over Milwaukee and St. Louis for the second NL wild-card berth.

San Diego, meanwhile, can take pride in its perseverance after a rough start. Take Saturday.

Down 6-0 after six innings and 7-2 entering the ninth inning, San Diego used Wil Myers’ second two-run homer of the game to jump start a six-run ninth inning that included RBI hits by Austin Hedges, Erick Aybar and Carlos Asuaje off closer Fernando Rodney. Aybar scored the tying run on Asuaje’s opposite field single, and the go-ahead run scored on an error.

“That was a string of some of the best at-bats I’ve seen all year,” Padres manager Andy Green said.

“(The win is) as big as it gets. It’s against a very good baseball team. A playoff caliber team. It’s late in the season with a younger group of guys who have proved very resilient. It’s fun to see that. It’s fun to see a team fire back and keep fighting all the way to the end.

“We’re still not at the point where we can talk about being as resilient as the Diamondbacks. We haven’t done nearly as much as they have this year. But there are good signs toward us getting better in that area. Thrilled to see it from the manager’s chair.”

The Padres snapped the Diamondbacks’ 13-game winning streak Friday, and they snapped Arizona’s streak of five straight series victories Saturday.

The Padres are not the same team they were in May, when Jered Weaver was in the rotation, Cory Spangenberg was injured and Asuaje and Jose Pirela were in the minor leagues. So was Dinelson Lamet, who joined the rotation May 25.

“I think you have to credit some of the guys who have come up,” Green said. “This team is starting to take on an identity that they like fighting. They like scrapping. They don’t quit and they try to put pressure on the defense. Attack the bases. I think we have done those things very well recently. We still have a long way to go, but are pleased to be taking some positive steps.”

Myers, who is hitting only .245, has seen the same thing. He only wishes he could have joined in a little more.

“I’ve watched this team play above .500 baseball for over three months with me not really doing anything,” he said. “Not hitting with runners in scoring position. Not really doing much at the plate.

“To see that and know what I am capable of doing, that’s pretty scary to have that along with how good we’ve played. For me to be able to contribute again is nice. I went a long time without really contributing. It feels good to be able to do it late in the season. It doesn’t matter that we have 20 games left. Any time it comes it’s nice.”

Perdomo (7-9, 4.62 ERA) will make his third start of the season against Arizona on Sunday hoping to turn the page on the other two. He has given up 16 hits (three homers) and 13 runs in seven innings to Arizona, one start at each venue. Perdomo gave up season highs in hits (11) and runs (eight) while going three-plus innings May 20.

Ray, 12-5 with a 2.80 ERA, is 3-0 with an 0.93 ERA in his last three starts since returning from the disabled list, twice beating the Dodgers. Ray has been just as effective in his last three starts against San Diego, going 3-0 with an 0.84 ERA with 30 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings. Two of those came this year, one at Chase Field and one on the road.