Padres threaten Diamondbacks’ series streak (Sep 09, 2017)

PHOENIX — File it under all good things must come to an end.

Pitching, especially starting pitching, was the key component during Arizona’s franchise-record 13-game winning streak, but left-hander Patrick Corbin had a ineffective outing — a recent rarity for him — when San Diego broke the streak with a 10-6 victory on Friday.

Arizona has won five straight series, but that streak also is in jeopardy as the teams prepare to play the second game of a three-game series on Saturday at Chase Field.

How unusual was Friday’s outcome?

Corbin had given up two runs in his last five starts covering 35 2/3 innings.

Arizona had given up 10 runs in its last six games — 1, 1, 0 and 1 in its last four while finishing off a sweep against Colorado and taking three straight from the Dodgers in Los Angeles.

Right-hander Zack Godley will oppose San Diego right-hander Jhoulys Chacin on Saturday.

The Diamondbacks had a 1.91 ERA during the winning streak, and the starters were even better at 1.56 ERA. Robbie Ray and Taijuan Walker won all three of their starts, and Zack Greinke won two. Grienke had the only no-decision in the streak, in which he gave up only one run in seven innings in a 3-1, 10-inning victory over the Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday.

“One by one they continue to come in and execute game plans, fearlessly,” Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said of the stretch.

“They stand on their stuff from the first pitch until their last. They work deep into the games, which has allowed our bullpen to come in and do what they are supposed to do. It’s been very consistent, more so over the past month than it has been.”

The current stretch has only accentuated the Diamondbacks’ mound turnaround, which has been noticeable all season. They have 73 quality starts, fifth in the majors and /two behind Cleveland. Washington leads the majors with 90. It is a drastic reversal from 2016, when the staff had the highest ERA in the majors (5.09) and the starters (5.19) ranked No. 29.

“It’s the common denominator of our season and the success we are having,” Lovullo said.

“I don’t want to take anything away from any other part, but the starting pitching sets the tone. It’s the area that helps you win games and helps you do the things we’ve been doing over the past, especially over the past two weeks, but they’ve been there all year long.”

Corbin gave up 11 hits and eight runs in 4 1/3 innings Friday.

“I’m definitely disappointed this streak ended on my start day,” Corbin said.

San Diego rookie Manuel Margot had three hits and four RBIs, finishing a triple short of the cycle as the Padres won for only the second time at Chase Field this season. He had a two-run triple in a six-run fourth inning and a two-run single in the seventh. Margot leads National League rookie with 35 multiple-hit games.

“He had good at-bats all day,” San Diego manager Andy Green said.

Arizona played its fifth straight game without All-Star first baseman and MVP candidate Paul Goldschmidt, who received a MRI and a shot of cortisone for right elbow soreness Monday. He took batting practice for the first time Friday and appears close to returning, Lovullo said.

“Much improved,” Lovullo said. “Today is the best day. Today is better than yesterday. Nobody knows how it happened. I just think it is the wear and tear of a long season.”

Goldschmidt is slashing .314/.424/.583 with 33 homers and 109 RBIs. He is second in the NL in on-base percentage, fifth in slugging percentage and OPS, and third in WAR as calculated by baseballreference.com. He is the only major leaguer with at least 30 homers and 15 stolen bases. He has 33 and 17.

Zack Godley is 7-7 with a 3.21 ERA in 21 starts and 129 innings this season. He is 3-2 with a 3.51 ERA in nine home starts this season. Godley is 3-2 with 0-1 with a 3.75 ERA against the Padres this season and 1-2 with a 5.63 ERA in seven appearances, four starts, against them in his career.

Chacin, who pitched briefly with the Diamondbacks two years ago, is 12-10 with a 3.96 ERA. He is 6-4 with a 3.27 ERA in 16 games, 15 starts against Arizona. He is 2-4 in nine career starts at Chase Field.