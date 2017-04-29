Padres’ Schimpf carries HR streak into matchup with Giants (Apr 29, 2017)

SAN FRANCISCO — Ryan Schimpf will attempt to hit a home run for a fourth consecutive game Saturday when the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants continue their three-game series.

Schimpf made it three in a row in Friday’s series opener with a two-run shot off Giants right-hander Jeff Samardzija in the fifth inning.

Samardzija was pitching a no-hitter at the time.

Schimpf’s three-game run is a career best and gets him halfway to the Padres’ record of six, which was set by third baseman Craig Nettles in 1984.

Matt Cain, the Giants’ scheduled starter Saturday, faced Schmipf three times when the clubs met in San Diego earlier this month. He gave the slugger little to hit, walking him three straight times while throwing a total of two strikes.

Cain (2-0) struggled through his worst start of the season in that April 7 game, allowing four runs and six hits in 4 1/3 innings. He received a no-decision in the 7-6 loss.

Padres leadoff hitter Manuel Margot belted two homers off Cain that day.

The veteran has rebounded with three outstanding outings, allowing two runs and 11 hits in 18 innings.

Cain has gone 8-14 with a 3.23 ERA against the Padres in 37 career appearances, including 36 starts.

Schimpf had only one hit — the homer — in Friday’s 4-3 loss to the Giants. He now has nine hits this season, six of which have been homers.

“I’m not thinking about it to be honest with you,” Schimpf said of his streak. “Really, as cliche as it may be, it’s just about trying to stay prepared, put your work in, and try to put together a good at-bat. Try to put your best swing on it, and whatever happens after that, it’s out of your control.”

Right-hander Jhoulys Chacin (2-3) will try to get the Padres back on the winning track in the second game of the series. He limited the Giants to three hits in 6 2/3 innings in a 2-1 win on April 8.

Chacin has alternated losses and wins in his five starts, allowing 20 runs and 24 hits in 14 1/3 innings in the three losses, as opposed to no runs and six hits in 14 2/3 innings in the two wins.

All three of his poor efforts have come on the road.

Chacin has pitched well at AT&T Park in his career, going 1-1 with a 1.41 ERA in five starts. He’s 6-6 with a 3.22 ERA overall against the Giants.

One guy he’ll have to deal with is Giants rookie Christian Arroyo, who has exploded onto the scene since getting called up from Triple-A Sacramento to make his major-league debut Monday.

The 21-year-old has hit two home runs in his last three games, including a tiebreaker in the bottom of the eighth on Friday night that provided the Giants’ winning margin.

“I guess the home runs,” Arroyo responded to reporters when asked if anything that’s happened this week has surprised him. “Not that they’re surprising. Just that I never envisioned myself getting called up and hitting two home runs.”

