Padres’ Sanchez will not start vs. Giants after 11-inning game (Jul 22, 2017)

SAN FRANCISCO — The San Diego Padres will have to go without one of their big guns, at least for starters, when they seek a third consecutive win against the San Francisco Giants on Saturday.

Hector Sanchez, who homered for the fourth time in five games against the Giants this season in Friday night’s 12-9 win, will sit for the start of Saturday’s afternoon affair after catching the first 10 of the victory’s 11 innings.

“I’m careful with Hector,” Padres manager Andy Green said after the four-hour, 46-minute marathon. “You have to be careful with those (past) concussions, and he took another shot tonight. I’ve got to give him a day (off).”

Sanchez will be available as a pinch hitter, which isn’t good news for the Giants. He has gone 11-for-23 (.478) with five homers and 13 RBIs in his career against one of his former teams.

“It’s kinda fun because that was my team for a long time,” Sanchez said of beating up on the Giants, which he did once again with a homer, double and single. “It’s good to be able to show what I can do.”

Green knows his catcher can still be a factor off the bench Saturday.

“There’s a locked-in factor when he’s facing the Giants,” the manager noted. “It’s hard to look at the numbers and not think that.”

Hoping his teammates can continue the offensive onslaught that produced a season-best 20 hits Friday will be Padres right-hander Luis Perdomo (4-5, 4.94), who has suffered from a lack of support this season.

Perdomo has just two wins to show for nine quality starts.

He has never lost in his career against the Giants, having gone 1-0 with a 4.50 ERA in six games, including four starts.

The Giants’ Matt Moore will be making his first career start against the Padres.

The veteran has struggled in his home starts this season, going just 2-6 with a 4.20 ERA in nine starts. The Giants have lost seven of those nine games.

Giants manager Bruce Bochy was left shaking his head Friday night when a four-run first inning and a 6-2 lead in the fifth weren’t enough to avoid a 16th loss to the Padres in their last 21 meetings.

“That’s why we are where we’re at,” Bochy said of his last-place team. “We can’t put (pitching and hitting) together. That’s what’s hurt us. Tonight the bats were there, and the timely hitting was there, and (the pitchers) had a tough time.”

Bochy nearly witnessed history take place against his struggling pitchers in the extra-inning affair.

The Padres’ Matt Szczur had a double, single and triple in his first three at-bats, the first of which didn’t occur until after he had entered the game in the fifth inning as part of a double-switch.