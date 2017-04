SAN DIEGO (AP) Right-hander Jarred Cosart was put on the 10-day disabled list by the San Diego Padres on Wednesday, a day after he was hurt during a loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Cozart was injured while running the bases. He attempted to pitch after getting hurt but left in the fourth inning.

Right-hander Kevin Quackenbush was recalled from Triple-A El Paso.

