Fan struck by bat at Padres game

Fans enter PetCo Park before a baseball game between the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants in San Diego, Friday, April 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

A fan was struck by a broken bat at Petco Park in the ninth inning of Thursday’s game, and was taken away from her seat by medical personnel.

The game between the Padres and Rockies was delayed for more than 10 minutes as the fan, who appeared to be an adult woman, was tended to. Padres catcher Hector Sanchez was hitting when his bat slipped out of his hands and flew into the third-base stands, striking her in the forehead.


The fan was wheeled out of the stadium with a bandage on her head and was alert, according to Todd Strain of KNSD San Diego.

