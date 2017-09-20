Orioles to get one more crack at Red Sox’s Sale (Sep 20, 2017)

BALTIMORE — Not many teams have found success against Boston Red Xox left-hander Chris Sale this season.

The Baltimore Orioles will get another chance Wednesday in the finale of their three-game series with the Red Sox.

Sale (16-7, 2.86 ERA), one of baseball’s top pitchers, will try to help Boston sweep the series. Thanks to a second straight 11-inning victory over the Orioles on Tuesday night, the first-place Red Sox (87-64) maintained their three-game lead in the American League East over the New York Yankees.

Baltimore (73-79) counters with Wade Miley (8-13, 5.32 ERA).

Sale is looking for his 17th victory, which would match his career high. He is also 13 strikeouts away from 300 for the season as he bids to become the first AL pitcher to reach that number since Pedro Martinez did it for Boston in 1999.

This season, Sale is 2-0 with a 3.21 ERA in two starts against the Orioles, holding them to a .176 average. He is 4-2 with a 3.35 ERA in 13 career games (seven starts) vs. Baltimore.

Miley has struggled most of this season, often battling to get into the sixth inning because of high pitch counts.

He pitched well in August, going 3-1, but dropped his past three starts, including his most recent outing. The left-hander lasted just 19 pitches and allowed six runs in one-third of an inning in a 13-5 loss to the Yankees on Thursday.

“You can’t go out there and lay an egg like that,” Miley said after that game. “You have to go out there, and I have to give us a chance, and I didn’t. It just hurts more. Every game right now that we’re not in the win column hurts. First-inning six spot doesn’t help.”

For the Red Sox, second baseman Dustin Pedroia did not start Tuesday after a foul ball he hit Monday bounced back up and hit him in the nose. He was diagnosed with a nasal contusion.

Manager John Farrell said no new medical imaging was taken Tuesday but the club hopes to have Pedroia back in the starting lineup Wednesday. Pedroia pinch-hit late in Boston’s 1-0 victory on Tuesday, grounding into a double play.

“He’s sore, there’s no question,” Farrell said. “I would expect him to be back in the lineup (Wednesday).”

As for Hanley Ramirez (sore arm/biceps), he apparent felt fine after pinch-hitting Monday. He did not play Tuesday, and Farrell wants to see him back in the lineup Wednesday against Miley.

The Orioles are healthier now, but the September call-ups have given outfielder Austin Hays a chance to get noticed.

Hays never played above Double-A before coming to the Orioles earlier this month from the Bowie Baysox, but he made his sixth start — and fifth in a row — Tuesday. He doubled and stretched his hitting streak to four games. Hays has a .304 average.

He has shown some good defensive skills in center and right field, including a solid throwing arm. Plus, Hays isn’t afraid to take a chance on the basepaths — in a good way.

“That’s the part of it I really like, that he’s anticipating taking an extra base,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “It’s not a reckless aggressiveness so far.”

Showalter also said the team took precautionary X-rays on Adam Jones’ right hand after the center fielder was hit by a Craig Kimbrel pitch in the ninth Tuesday. Jones finished the game.

“He looks fine,” Showalter said, according to the Baltimore Sun.