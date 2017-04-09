Orioles seek three-game sweep of Yankees (Apr 09, 2017)

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Orioles have dominated the New York Yankees at Camden Yards and can complete a three-game sweep over their American League East rival Sunday.

With a 5-4 victory on Saturday, the Orioles have won 10 straight series against the Yankees in Baltimore. New York has not won a series at Camden Yards since 2013. The Orioles are also 4-0 for the second straight year.

“There are 158 games left,” manager Buck Showalter said. “Every game you want to win. I’d rather win the first four than lose the first four. We’ll take each challenge as it comes.”

The Yankees, meanwhile, are just hoping to salvage a win after starting the season 1-4.

“It’s frustrating, but that’s baseball,” manager Joe Girardi said about the early struggles. “It will turn around and we just have to keep fighting.”

In the series finale, New York’s CC Sabathia looks to build off his previous start. The 36-year-old left-hander threw five scoreless innings against the Rays on Tuesday.

Sabathia, who went 9-12 with a 3.91 ERA last season, is one of three pitchers since 1967 to start at least one game for the Yankees in nine or more consecutive seasons.

After the game, the Yankees return to New York for their home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday. They are relieved to finally play in front of their home crowd.

“It’s been a long time since we’ve been home,” Girardi said. “I think everybody looks forward to it, being in front of your home crowd and the excitement of Opening Day at your home stadium. Being in your own bed is going to be nice. There’s a lot of thing to look forward to.”

Baltimore’s Wade Miley, who began the season on the disabled list because of flu-like symptoms, makes his 2017 debut Sunday. He pitched in a simulated game Tuesday at Double-A Bowie and did not have any setbacks. Miley is the Orioles only left-hander in the starting rotation.

With Miley back, the Orioles need to open a spot for him on the roster. Baltimore has eight pitchers in the bullpen and five bench players.

“At some point we’ll have to get back to a conventional roster,” Showalter said. “There is a way to keep it. It will ll just take a lot of constant maneuvering.”

The Yankees’ Matt Holliday reached a milestone Saturday with his 2,000th career hit. Holliday is also four home runs shy of 300.

New York will have to play the series finale without starting catcher Gary Sanchez, who left the game Saturday in the fifth inning with a right biceps strain. Kyle Higashioka will be recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to take Sanchez’s spot. Higashioka will likely split time with Austine Romine behind the plate.

“It’s an opportunity for other guys to step up,” Girardi said. “Romine and (Higashioka) are going to have to step up in his absence. It’s not what you want to see.”

