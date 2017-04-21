Orioles’ Hardy singles in 10th for 2-1 win over Reds (Apr 20, 2017)

CINCINNATI (AP) J.J. Hardy singled home the tiebreaking run in the 10th inning on Thursday night, and the Baltimore Orioles held on for a 2-1 victory and an interleague series win over the Cincinnati Reds.

Hardy fouled off a pair of two-strike pitches before driving in Mark Trumbo from second base with his single off Blake Wood (0-2). The Orioles took two of three in the series, leaving them 8-4 in interleague play against the Reds.

Three Orioles pitchers limited the Reds to two hits for the second night in a row. Cincinnati managed only two singles in a 2-0 loss on Wednesday night.

Darren O’Day (1-1) fanned two of the three batters he faced in the ninth. Brad Brach retired the side in the 10th for his second straight save, filling in while closer Zach Britton recovers from a sore forearm.

Left-hander Wade Miley allowed two hits in eight innings, including Joey Votto’s homer in the fourth. Miley matched his career high by fanning 11 for the third time.

Jonathan Schoop extended his hitting streak to eight games with a solo homer in the second off Scott Feldman, his third homer during the streak.

Baltimore wasted chances by getting a pair of runners thrown out at third. Manny Machado was thrown out trying to go from first to third on Trumbo’s single in the fourth. Hardy doubled in the fifth, but was thrown out trying to stretch it into a triple.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Orioles: LF Seth Smith missed a second straight game with a strained right hamstring. Manager Buck Showalter said the club will decide in the next day or so whether to put him on the DL. … RHP Chris Tillman, on the DL with bursitis in his pitching shoulder, is expected to make a rehab start on Saturday.

Reds: Catcher Devin Mesoraco will remain on his rehab assignment through the weekend and could rejoin the team next week. He started the season on the DL while working back into shape following hip and shoulder surgery last year. ”He knows he’s not in 2014 form,” manager Bryan Price said, referring to Mesoraco’s All-Star season. ”He’s not going to jump in the lineup and be the 2014 version.”

UP NEXT

Orioles: Dylan Bundy (2-1) opens a weekend home series against Boston, facing LHP Drew Pomeranz (1-0).

Reds: Tim Adleman makes his first start of the season as the Reds open a weekend home series against the Cubs, who have won 18 of their last 22 against Cincinnati. Adleman has made two career starts against the Cubs, giving up five runs and 11 hits in 11 1/3 innings. He will face LHP Jon Lester (0-0).

