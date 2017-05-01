Orioles’ Adam Jones says he was called N-word multiple times at Fenway Park

BOSTON, MA - MAY 01: Jonathan Schoop #6 high fives Adam Jones #10 of the Baltmore Orioles after scoring in the fifth inning of a game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on May 1, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Orioles outfielder Adam Jones was the target of racist taunts Monday night at Fenway Park, he said after the game.

“A disrespectful fan threw a bag of peanuts at me,” Jones said, according to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale. “I was called the N-word a handful of times tonight. Thanks. Pretty awesome.”

“It’s unfortunate that people need to report to those type of epithets to degrade another human being,” Jones added. “I’m trying to make a living for myself and for my family.”

Jones said it was not the first time hecklers at Fenway Park had targeted him with racist remarks, but that Monday night’s actions were on a different level. 

The fan who threw the peanuts was found and ejected from the building, Nightengale reports. Jones called for a stiffer punishment, though, such as a hefty fine or lifetime ban from the park. 

