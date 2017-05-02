Orioles activate closer Zach Britton from DL

BOSTON (AP) The Baltimore Orioles activated closer Zach Britton from the 10-day disabled list before Tuesday night’s game at Boston.

Britton had been out since April 16 with a strained left forearm. The left-hander has converted 54 consecutive save opportunities dating to the end of the 2015 season. Britton went 47 for 47 in save chances last year and was 5 for 5 this season before going on the DL.

Baltimore optioned right-hander Mike Wright to Triple-A Norfolk.

