Orioles acquire reliever Castro from Rockies

DENVER (AP) The Baltimore Orioles have acquired right-handed reliever Miguel Castro from the Colorado Rockies for a player to be named or cash.

The deal was made Friday.

Colorado designated Castro for assignment on Sunday in order to make room for local kid Kyle Freeland, who started the Rockies’ home opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday.

The 22-year-old Castro has allowed 22 earned runs over 32 1/3 innings with the Rockies and Toronto Blue Jays. Baltimore designated right-handed pitcher Joe Gunkel for assignment to make room for Castro.

