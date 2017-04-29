Oregon pitcher fans school-record 20 batters against Arizona State

The synergy wasn’t perfect, it missed by a day. However, Oregon left-hander David Peterson struck out 20 against Arizona State – one day short of the anniversary of Roger Clemens’ same performance 31 years ago.

Peterson threw 123 pitches in his stellar effort, but he did not throw one changeup. Peterson struck out at least two batters in eight of nine innings. He struck out the side in three innings, including the ninth.

Video evidence of David Peterson's 20 STRIKEOUTS last night!!! 😱 LINE: 9.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 20 SO 😱 pic.twitter.com/EiU66uXGNx — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) April 29, 2017

“That’s what it looks like when Clayton Kershaw or (Madison) Bumgarner do it as well,” Oregon coach George Horton told the Register-Guard. “That’s big-league stuff.”

Peterson tied JP Sears of The Citadel for the most strikeouts in a college game this season. The NCAA single-game record is 26 set by Buddy Schultz of Miami (Ohio) against Wright State in 1971.

“I’ve been part of a couple no-hitters in my time, but I’ve never seen a more special performance than that,” Horton said. “That was unbelievable. That’s as good as there probably is in the whole country, 20 strikeouts and one walk and four hits. Pretty special.”

Peterson leads the NCAA with nine wins. He had an eight-game winning streak snapped in his previous start against Stanford.

“I felt like I could throw any pitch at any time,” the 6-foot-6 Peterson said. “I felt like I could go to war with everything I had and felt like I had everything. My off-speed felt good coming out of the hand and I felt like I was commanding it well and using it in any situation.”

As for Clemens’ effort on April 29, 1986, against the Seattle Mariners, he fanned 20.

Clemens repeated the performance 10 years later against the Detroit Tigers.

