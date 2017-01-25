One Month And Counting: 30 Days Until The Mariners First Spring Training Match

Each day that passes brings us closer to the start of the MLB season -it’s 68 days away if you’re keeping track. But in just one month, some of the Mariners top prospects and those who are not participating in the World Baseball Classic will descend upon Peoria, Arizona to play for the M’s in the Cactus League.

With a month left before many promising young studs like Luiz Gohara, Ben Gamel, Mitch Haniger and others likely to make a dent in this year’s M’s Cactus League roster, players are surely in their final stages of prep for the long season ahead whether it will be at the major league or minor league level.

Since the World Baseball Classic will be overlapping spring training for a good chunk of March, many young players in the Mariners system will have more of an opportunity to make a name for themselves down in the desert.

That will make this next month of preparation even more crucial.

The impact that players make during spring training will help the M’s staff determine who might be added to the team’s final 25-man roster which must be completed by the team’s first game versus the Houston Astros on April 3rd.

For the fans, the nearly five-month hiatus without seeing their team will finally be over.

Many will take the short flight down to Arizona to catch their first glimpse of what 2017 may have to offer.

Their excitement has been building up with each move that Mariners GM, Jerry Dipoto has made this off-season, and it will continue to grow as many of them will get to meet their team’s talent at this weekend’s FanFest.

With the rotation set and most of the lineup and bullpen locked in, the spring training invitees will have to give it their all if they want to be part of the M’s Opening Day roster in just over two months.

They’ll officially be back on everyone’s radars once they report to camp in a few weeks to prepare for their first game against the Colorado Rockies in one month.

