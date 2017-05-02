Odorizzi, 4 relievers help Rays beat Marlins 4-2 (May 01, 2017)

MIAMI (AP) Jake Odorizzi returned from the disabled list to combine with four relievers on a four-hitter and help the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Miami Marlins 4-2 Monday night.

Odorizzi made his first start since April 15 and allowed two hits and two runs, one earned, in five innings. He was activated before the game after recovering from a strained left hamstring.

Danny Farquhar (1-1) pitched a perfect sixth. Chris Whitley came on to retire Christian Yelich with two on to end the eighth, and Alex Colome earned his sixth save with a 1-2-3 ninth.

The Rays’ Corey Dickerson made a leaping grab before crashing into the left-field wall to rob Adeiny Hechavarria of an extra-base hit in the fifth, and a sliding catch of Giancarlo Stanton’s sinking liner leading off the ninth.

Tim Beckham had a two-run double for the Rays, who improved to 4-10 on the road. They totaled only five hits, but Marlins pitchers issued eight walks.

Marcell Ozuna hit his seventh homer for the Marlins, who lost for the fifth time in six games. Wei-Yin Chen allowed two runs in six innings.

The score was 3-all when Derek Norris started the seventh with a double off Brad Ziegler (1-1) and later came home from third when Kevin Kiermaier broke up a potential inning-ending double play by sliding hard into second base.

Beckham hit a two-out, two-run double in the fourth to give the Rays a 2-1 lead. Daniel Robertson had a two-out RBI single in the eighth.

Dee Gordon’s speed helped Miami score an unearned run without a hit in the first. He led off with a walk, stole second, continued to third when the throw was wild, and came home on Yelich’s sacrifice fly.

Gordon had two hits and three stolen bases.

ACROBATIC?

Robertson staggered as he caught J.T. Realmuto’s popup to third and then fell into a backward somersault in the seventh.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rays 3B Evan Longoria was held out because of a lingering bout with plantar fasciitis in his left foot. He hopes to start Tuesday.

ROSTER MOVE

To make room on the roster for Odorizzi, the Rays optioned RHP Ryan Garton to Triple-A Durham.

UP NEXT

RHP Alex Cobb (1-2, 4.66 ERA) is scheduled to start Tuesday for the Rays against Marlins RHP Edinson Volquez (0-3, 4.44).

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

