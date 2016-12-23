Oakland Ryon Healy Breakout Imminent?: 2017 Fantasy Value

Ryon Healy made quite the impact for Oakland last season in his short stint with the club. Could he be line for a breakout season in 2017?

The Oakland A’s make a name for themselves in uncovering hidden talent. In the Billy Beane era there have been a multitude of examples but could Ryon Healy be the next hidden breakout gem?

Ryon Healy was drafted in the third round of the 2013 draft out of the University of Oregon by the A’s. He spent the last four years in the minors, including the start of the 2016 season, and has proven to be a solid minor leaguer. He did not have prestigious power numbers but he did post a career .293/13 HR/37 RBI/.861 OPS/20 SB line in only 269 AB.

These were impressive totals in such a limited sample size, especially compared to his minor league numbers. His career high in HR was 16 in 2014, but did have 14 between AA and AAA before being called up this season. He would have easily posted career high totals across the board but what was the cause of his improvement?

The simple answer: swing path. Healy was originally taking a too steep path to the ball. This was causing him to hit way too many groundballs, and not allowing him to lift the ball. But, prior to the 2016 season, he made an offseason change to lower his hands which allowed him to get more under the ball. This lead to an improved power approach and the ability to see his HR rate climb as a result.

Healy joined the club in July, but did not snag a starting role until August. Once he got the job, he did not look back. In August he posted a .303/4 HR/10 RBI line, and in September he posted a .336/7 HR/20 RBI total. He served as one of the best late season waiver wire gems, and there are many fantasy owners are thanking him for his help in the fantasy playoffs.

In terms of the next season, there are some clear signs that are encouraging. His sample size is small, but impressive enough. He posted 51% Med, and a 30% Hard contact rate. Both solid totals, while also seeing his FB rate jump to nearly 40%. The change in swing path caused tangible results. His 20 2B were another indicator as well, especially considering that his career high is 31 over a full minor league season in 2015.

Looking at his HR Tracker he did not get cheated on his homers either. He averaged 404 ft. per HR, an impressive feat for a guy that was barely splitting gaps only a few seasons ago. Playing at the Coliseum does not help, but 8 of his 13 HR did come at home last season.

Everything is in place for him to take the next step and become a solid all around force at the dish for fantasy owners next season. The improved swing path and tangible proof is a good base for his owners to believe in. He never hit below .280 in the minors in a full season either, so at worst, he should be able to still get his fair share of hits.

One area of concern are the K’s. He is a good enough contact hitter to not strike out 60 times in 72 games, while only drawing 12 BB. He will have to rectify that next season, or owners will lose some counting stat totals. Oakland’s lineup caps his counting stat totals as well, but he will slide into a spot near the top of the order, hopefully pairing him with Khris Davis.

Oakland desperately needs him to take the next step in developing and become a solid middle of the order bat. He showed his potential during his stint last season, owners should be intrigued. Something around a .270/25 HR/80 RBI total is not out of the real of possibilities. He currently costs barely anything on draft day as well, only increasing his appeal and value.

Do not sleep on Ryon Healy on draft day.

