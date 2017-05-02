A’s prospect Casey Thomas dies unexpectedly at age 24

Athletics minor leaguer Casey Thomas has died suddenly, the team announced Tuesday. He was 24.

Thomas was the son of A’s pro scout Tom Thomas.

“We were devastated to hear of this tragedy within the A’s family,” A’s executive vice president of baseball operations Billy Beane said in a statement. “Our hearts go out to Tom and his family on their loss; Casey was a wonderful young man and teammate, and will be missed by all in the A’s organization.”

Thomas, who was with the team in extended spring training, was in Phoenix when he died. He attended high school and community college in Phoenix before continuing his baseball career at Texas A&M Corpus Christi.

The A’s made him a 34th-round pick in last year’s draft and he played 37 games in rookie ball.

