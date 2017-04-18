Oakland Athletics Place Kendall Graveman on 10-day DL

Oakland Athletics’ starter Kendall Graveman suffered a strained right shoulder and landed on the 10-day DL.

The Oakland Athletics announced Monday afternoon that right-handed starting pitcher Kendall Graveman has a strained right shoulder. The team subsequently placed Graveman on the 10-day DL, retroactive to April 15.

#Athletics place Kendall Graveman on the 10-day disabled list retroactive to Saturday; recall Bruce Maxwell from Triple-A Nashville — Oakland A’s ????????⚾️ (@Athletics) April 17, 2017

An injury in the rotation is the last thing that Oakland needs right now, especially to their current No. 1 pitcher in the rotation. The 26-year-old emerged as the team’s ace in 2017 after the A’s announced Sonny Gray would start the season on the DL.

Despite a disappointing 2016 season, Gray remained the ace of the club. During Gray’s absence in 2017, Graveman stepped up in his first three starts.

On opening night in Oakland against the Los Angeles Angels, Graveman earned his first victory of the season. He posted a quality start going six innings and allowing just two earned runs. He also struck out seven batters.

Graveman pitched even better in his second start of the season against the Texas Rangers. In Arlington, he took a no-hitter into the seventh inning before allowing a solo home run to Rangers’ first baseman Mike Napoli. He finished the game with seven innings pitched, allowed just two hits, one run and five strikeouts.

In his latest start against the Houston Astros, Graveman allowed five hits and one run in five innings pitched. The A’s took Graveman out at just 74 pitches, which seemed a bit odd. Graveman appeared to shake out his arm out multiple times while pitching in the fifth inning. The cautious approach lead to a DL-trip.

Graveman joins a crowded injury group for the Athletics. Along with Gray, pitchers John Axford, Daniel Mengden and Chris Bassitt are all on the DL. Position players on the DL for A’s include Jake Smolinski, Joey Wendle and Marcus Semien (also placed on the DL Monday).

According to A’s beat writer John Hickey, Graveman expects to miss just one start.

Kendall Graveman says he expects to miss just one start for #Athletics with shoulder problems. — John Hickey (@JHickey3) April 17, 2017

That’s good news for the Athletics because their rotation already lacks depth as it is. Raul Alcantara will most likely make a spot-start in Graveman’s absence.

Other Athletics’ Injury News:

The Oakland A’s also placed shortstop Marcus Semien on the 10-day DL on Monday. The Athletics announced that Semien will undergo surgery on his right wrist Tuesday.

A’s place SS Marcus Semien on the 10-day DL (retro to April 15) with a right wrist contusion. IF Chad Pinder recalled from Nashville. — Oakland A’s ????????⚾️ (@Athletics) April 16, 2017

The Athletics expect the 26-year-old infielder to miss at least six weeks. The team will now rely on both Adam Rosales and Chad Pinder to man the shortstop position during Semien’s recovery.

This article originally appeared on

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League

Play Now!