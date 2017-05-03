Oakland Athletics Minor League Casey Thomas Passes Away

Oakland Athletics minor league infielder Casey Thomas passed away suddenly yesterday. He was just 24 years old.

Chances are, not much was expected from Casey Thomas during his professional baseball career. A 34th round draft pick by the Oakland Athletics last season, the selection could have almost been considered a favor to his father, Tom Thomas. After all, the elder Thomas is currently a scout for the A’s, and the drafting of his son could have been a nod towards his service.

Assigned to the Arizona League A’s, Thomas proved to be a serviceable player. He appeared at second, third, and short, assuming a utility infielder role that was likely to be his throughout his minor league career. Thomas also acquitted himself relatively well with the bat, producing a .258/.300/.275 batting line. While it was not spectacular, that production and defensive versatility were enough to keep Thomas around for another season, which is not always a given for someone selected where he was.

Unfortunately, Thomas will not get a chance to see what he could have become. The Oakland Athletics farmhand unexpected passed away yesterday in Arizona, where he was participating in extended Spring Training. Thomas was only 24 years old.

Our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Casey Thomas, who recently passed away. pic.twitter.com/qnrjKpW5PQ — Oakland A’s ????????⚾️ (@Athletics) May 2, 2017

Thomas is the third A’s minor league to pass away unexpectedly in the past three seasons. Last year, A’s minor league pitcher Sean Murphy passed away due to an enlarged muscle in his heart. In 2015, former A’s minor league lefty Mike Nolan was shot and killed in a Burger King parking lot.

We here at Call tot he Pen offer our condolences and thoughts to the family and friends of Casey Thomas.

