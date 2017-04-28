A’s pitcher Kendall Graveman makes acrobatic unassisted double play

Oakland Athletics pitcher Kendall Graveman executed an unassisted double play on Thursday night — a feat not accomplished by an A’s pitcher since Blue Moon Odom in 1971. It’s highly tempting but we’re not going to make a “blue moon” pun, just note that it was right there for the taking.

Anyhow, this marvelous play occurred when Graveman grabbed a ground ball back the mound, then chased down and trapped the Angels’ Ben Revere, then leaped over Revere and tagged Cliff Pennington as the runner tried to advance to third base.

And by the way, three-time World Series champion Blue Moon Odom was in the house to witness the oddity. That’s just baseball, where weird happens.

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League

Play Now!