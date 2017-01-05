Oakland Athletics Interested in Mark Trumbo

The Oakland Athletics are reportedly considering free agent slugger Mark Trumbo. Are they a fit for the reigning home run king?

The Oakland Athletics had a dreadful 2016 season, which has caused them to look for some big bats to add to their lineup for the 2017 season. According to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, the A’s are looking for another right-handed bat and have reached out to Mark Trumbo.

there's another player in the trumbo derby. https://t.co/5NwzDEaEPw — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 4, 2017

The A’s are in desperate need of a right-handed power bat after Edwin Encarnacion decided to sign with the Cleveland Indians. The A’s reportedly offered Encarnacion $50 million over three years, and he decided to sign with the Indians for $60 million over three years. Encarnacion wanted four years but was unable to get it. With Trumbo being younger than Encarnacion, it’s possible that he could get more money over a longer contract.

Trumbo, 30, had a terrific breakout season with the Baltimore Orioles last year. Trumbo hit .256/.316/.533 over 667 plate appearances, leading MLB in home runs with 47 and also adding 108 RBI. The two marks were the highest in Trumbo’s career. He also boasted his highest ever OPS at .850. The home run king had his best season at just the right time. He is demanding a lot of money on the open market and if the A’s want to sign him, he won’t come cheap.

The A’s need a power bat for their lineup for 2017 if they expect to improve. They ranked 21st in MLB and 12th in the American League last year in home runs with 169. The lack of long balls hurt their run support as well, as they finished 28th in all of baseball in runs scored. On the season, the A’s averaged 4.03 runs per game last year. The major league leaders were the Boston Red Sox with a mark of 5.41 runs per game. The A’s need to find some power other than Khris Davis for their lineup for 2017.

Trumbo could be a nice fit for the A’s and it is time for the team to make the move. Trumbo’s value is rising every time a power hitter signs before him. The A’s need to make the move before the price becomes out of their range. The A’s, being a small market team, cannot compete with the high level of spending the big market teams can manage.

Trumbo can play first base and/or right field for the A’s next season and would fit nicely with Khris Davis in the middle of that lineup. Trumbo and the A’s are two sides to watch as the offseason comes closer to its end.

