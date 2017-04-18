Oakland Athletics History: Bartolo Colon is a Strike Machine

Everyone knows about Bartolo Colon and his ability to pound the strike zone with his fastball. On this day in 2012, while pitching for the Oakland Athletics, Colon one upped himself.

Bartolo Colon is a baseball marvel. Throwing almost nothing but fastballs, he simply pounds the strike zone. Even though the opposition knows what is coming, and pretty much where it is going to be, he has still proven to be an effective starting pitcher well into his 40’s. The Round Mound on the mound, the fan favorite has defied explanation.

Yet, for as impressive as his ability to throw strikes has been, Colon surpassed expectations on this day in 2012. Pitching for the Oakland Athletics, Colon threw enough strikes where he could have qualified as a human pitching machine. In fact, he threw 38 consecutive strikes, a record for the most strikes in a row since pitch data began being recorded in 1988.

Perhaps the most impressive part about Colon’s strike throwing spree is when it occurred in the game. Instead of tiring as he pitched deeper into the game, he found an unbelievable rhythm. He began throwing nothing but strikes in the bottom of the fifth inning, and did not stop for eleven batters. Finally, Bobby Abreu was able to get Colon to throw a ball off the plate, ending his amazing run.

As one would have imagined with that run, Colon was dominant. He fired eight shutout innings, allowing just four hits while striking out five batters. He did get to a three ball count four times over the course of the game, but did not issue a walk. Amazingly, of the 108 pitches he threw, 82 of them were strikes, an unbelievable percentage.

His impressive control lasted throughout the season. He had already staked a claim as a control artist, and continued his mastery in 2012. That year, he posted a 10-9 record along with a 3.43 ERA and a 1.208 WHiP, striking out 90 batters against just 23 walks in 152.1 innings.

The human gif machine that is Bartolo Colon has become one of the most notorious strike throwers in the game today. On this day in 2012, while pitching for the Oakland Athletics, Colon even surpassed his own standards.

This article originally appeared on

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League

Play Now!