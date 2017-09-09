Non-contending Tigers, Blue Jays continue auditions (Sep 09, 2017)

TORONTO — The auditions continue Saturday for two of this season’s also-rans, the Detroit Tigers and the Toronto Blue Jays.

Tigers left-hander Chad Bell (0-2, 5.98 ERA), who made his first 20 appearances from the bullpen, will make the second start of the season, and of his major league career, in the middle game of the three-game series at the Rogers Centre.

The Blue Jays will start left-hander Brett Anderson (0-1, 3.09) for the third time after they signed him following his release by the Chicago Cubs.

This is September, however, and the auditions are going on all over the diamond for teams who are going nowhere this year.

Nick Castellanos, who has played third base for the Tigers for the past four years, is being tried in the outfield. He played right field Friday in the 5-4 win over the Blue Jays. It was his first game in the outfield since 2013 when he played nine games in left field for the Tigers.

Castellanos not only caught everything hit his way, but he blasted his third career grand slam, and 21st homer of the season, in the third inning. He was replaced in the outfield in the bottom of the eighth.

“He looked good out there,” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. “We took him out for defense. Not because of anything he did but just because he doesn’t have experience out there. We’re trying to win the game. But I think if you ask him, he’ll tell you he enjoyed it. I think it’s a positive for him. Made a couple plays. Wasn’t overly challenged but he moved well out there. And it’s a good first step.”

The move also will allow the Tigers to play September callup Jeimer Candelario, who was acquired in a trade with the Cubs on July 31, at third base.

Candelario is considered better defensively at third than Castellano and the 23-year-old showed why when he started a sixth-inning 5-4-3 triple play Friday with a nice play on Kevin Pillar’s shot down the third-base line.

“Candy made a great play,” said Tigers reliever Drew VerHagen, who was on the mound. “That ball was hit pretty hard, that wasn’t an easy play at all. He picked me up, for sure.”

The Blue Jays are giving considerable playing time to a couple of their own September callup, infielder Richard Urena and outfielder Teoscar Hernandez.

Urena hit his first career homer Friday and was 2-for-3.Hernandez was 1-for-3 with an RBI double.

Both played Friday although they were not in the original lineup.

Urena started at shortstop because of the lineup shuffling required when Josh Donaldson was scratched because of illness. Hernandez entered the game in the second inning when Steve Pearce was removed from the game because of a stiff lower back.

The status of Donaldson and Pearce for Saturday was unclear.

Urena also made a spectacular defensive play in the ninth inning. The 21-year-old also has been played second base since being called up.

“You never like to lose and that still eats at you,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. “But when you do see a game like he had, it does bring a smile to your face. I’ve always thought, when I’ve seen him the last two years at spring training, he’s one of those guys that may play better in the big leagues, I don’t know. There’s a few of them that do it, not a lot but a few of them do it.”

Bell will be facing the Blue Jays for the first time.

He took the loss in his first career major-league start Sunday against the Cleveland Indians when he allowed eight hits, two walks and five runs while striking out one in four innings. He was 2-4 with a 3.41 ERA in seven starts with Triple-A Toledo this season.

Anderson is trying to regain a starting role after going 2-2 with an 8.18 ERA in six starts this season with the Cubs before being released.

He is 2-3 with a 6.04 ERA in six career games (five starts) against the Tigers.