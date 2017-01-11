Nolan Arenado 15-1 Favorite to be 2017 MLB Home Run King

How often do we hear about members of the Colorado Rockies being just “products of Coors Field” or “good because they play at altitude?” It’s one of the biggest knocks on Larry Walker and one of the main reasons why he isn’t getting more votes to head to Cooperstown. It’s also been one of the biggest arguments against Nolan Arenado placing higher in MVP voting.

Despite the stats and defensive prowess, Arenado’s feats are often shrugged off with a simple mention of “Coors Field.” Well, despite playing at altitude, Arenado is not the favorite in Las Vegas to win this year’s home run crown.

Apparently playing at mile high doesn’t mean you’re going to hit more homers than anyone else in MLB. Huh. Go figure.

According to the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook, Arenado is a 15-to-1 favorite to hit more home runs in 2017 than anyone else in Major League Baseball. He shares those odds with Manny Machado (who is often in the discussion with Arenado for the game’s best third baseman) and Chris Davis, both of the Orioles.

So who is the favorite to be the home run kind of 2017? The Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook has pegged Miami’s Giancarlo Stanton as the odds-on favorite, putting him at 8-to-1 odds.

Arenado has 83 homers in the past two seasons, tying for the National League lead with Bryce Harper of the Washington Nationals in 2015 with 42 and deadlocking with free agent slugger Chris Carter last season with 41. He finished eighth in the National League MVP voting in 2015 and was fifth last season.

Stanton hit 37 in 145 games in 2014 but has hit just 27 in each of the last two seasons while battling injuries.

By the way, the article that outlines all of this just happens to slide in there the mention of Carlos Gonzalez … and that he plays at Coors Field. Awesome.

This article originally appeared on